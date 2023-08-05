Virat Kohli said 'Get the reality check…': Riyan Parag on India great's hard-hitting message

Riyan Parag was a complete show stealer in the recently-completed 2023 edition of the Deodhar Trophy despite Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone taking home the title. The East Zone all-rounder won the Player of the Tournament award after finishing his campaign as the highest run-getter, the player with the most sixes, and the third-highest wicket-taker. The tournament also saw him take his List A tally of centuries to five with a 102-ball knock of 131 against North Zone and a 68-ball 102 against West Zone. There would have been a third, in the final, but he fell agonisingly short of the triple-figure mark against South Zone after being dismissed for 95.

Riyan Parag recalls his conversation with Virat Kohli

The unforgettable campaign happened a little over two months after a horror show at the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals where he was dropped from the playing XI as well. Amid the poor run of form, Parag was seen having a chat with his idol Virat Kohli, whose photo he has as kept as his WhatsApp profile picture. Speaking to Indian Express in an interview post his Deodhar Trophy run, Parag revealed the advice from the former India captain that sparked the massive turnaround.

“Mai puri baat nahi bata paunga (I cannot tell you the exact conversation). He told me ‘something that has worked for half a year cannot be wrong after a few failures. What happens in the IPL is that the tournament goes on so fast that after failing in two games, you start to question yourself. Everyone makes mistakes and I have made tons of them. Two-three games don’t go your way and you feel (the need) to change your process and work ethic,” he said

“It was him telling me that ‘take the reality check and accept that this is a bad phase but it doesn’t mean that you need to change the process that has been working for you’,” he added.

‘People have a problem with me chewing gum’

At a young age of 21, Parag has seen both sides of his professional career. There have been highs in the U-19 World Cup win in 2018 to some memorable outings in IPL which led to the Royals roping him in for INR 3.8 crore last December, but there have also been lows as the 2023 IPL season which also him being heavily criticised on social media.

“People have a problem with me chewing gum. If my collar is up that’s a problem. I celebrate after taking a catch that’s a problem. They have a problem with me gaming and playing golf in my off time,” he said. “I have an idea why people hate me. There is a rulebook about how you should play cricket. The T-shirt should be tucked in, the collar should be down, give respect to everyone, don’t sledge anyone, and I am completely the opposite.”

