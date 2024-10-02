'Virat Kohli scores in every match, the other doesn't score in any': PAK legend rips apart Babar Azam, wants him ‘out’

Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas didn't mince his words while sharing his views on comparisons between Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Abbas lashed out at the people who compared the two batters and said Babar should be out of the team, considering his recent form with the bat. The Pakistan white-ball captain has been facing the heat in recent times after his back-to-back failures in big tournaments. Under his captaincy, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-final of the ODI World Cup last year, and then the Asian giants also had a forgettable campaign in T20 WC earlier this year and were eliminated from the group stage. Babar Azam (L) and Virat Kohli during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in 2021.(Getty)

Babar recently slipped out of the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings as he has not scored a fifty in the last 16 innings. The last time he got past the 50-run mark was in December 2022 against New Zealand with a 161-run knock.

On the other hand, Kohli continues to be the backbone of the Indian team in both Tests and ODIs. He announced his retirement from T20Is after a match-winning knock in the T20 WC final earlier this year.

Abbar ripped apart Babar and said there should be no comparison of him with Kohli, who scores in every match for India.

"The comparisons are pointless, Virat Kohli scores in every match, the other player (Babar) doesn't score in any match, so then how can you compare? The person who scores, he is the bigger player. Babar Azam should be dropped from the team. If he's not scoring runs, because if he's our main batsman and he's out of form, he should be out of the team," Abbas said during the Cricket Predicta Conclave.

Abbas praises Team India

Abbar further praised the Indian team for their consistent performances across formats and credited skipper Rohit Sharma for building a strong and balanced unit.

"The Indian team overall is very good. Their batters are doing well, and the bowlers are strong too. It is a very balanced team, one that plays soch samajh kar (thoughtfully). They have a very good captain who understands cricket very well. When everything is going in your favour, it is smooth sailing, and that's the case with India right now," he added.