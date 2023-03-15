Virat Kohli sets ICC rankings on fire, Ravichandran Ashwin the new undisputed king, Axar Patel creates ripples

A host of Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have made massive improvements in the ICC Test rankings after India's 2-1 series win over Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Leading the way is Virat Kohli, who after a gap of over three years, scored his first Test century and was thud propelled seven places to be ranked No. 13 on the list. Once the World's No. 1 ranked batter in all formats, Kohli had fallen out of the Top-10 in July last year after a string of poor performances, and while he still hasn't broken in top 10, his knock of 186 is hopefully a sign of wonderful things to come. A jump of seven places is a result of him being India's highest and overall, the second-highest run-getter of BGT 2023. Only Rishabh Pant (ranked 5th) and Rohit Sharma (10th) are the two Indians ahead of him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ashwin cemented himself as the sole No. 1-ranked bowler after displacing James Anderson from the top. After a back-and-forth battle, Ashwin and Anderson were named the joint No. 1 ranked ICC Test bowlers, but yet another five-wicket-haul in Ahmedabad – the 32nd of his career – catapulted him to 869 points, 10 clear of the legendary England pacer. Ashwin, with 26 wickets in the series was adjudged the Player of the Series, sharing the honours with spin partner Ravindra Jadeja.

Besides Kohli and Ashwin, Axar too was rewarded handsomely for enjoying a series to remember. The left-arm spinner may have picked up just two wickets, but his exploits with the bat, which saw him score 264 runs including three half-centuries rocketed him up by eight places to be ranked 44 on the list of Test batters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON