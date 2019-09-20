Virat Kohli shares throwback photo on Twitter, fan compares his look with ‘Tere Naam’ Salman Khan

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday shared a throwback photograph of his on Twitter with a message which is a little difficult to understand. “Me looking at my younger self going #throwback #16yearsold “ wrote Kohli . The photograph was a split between a 16-year old Virat and a latest photo of him. It seemed from the caption that Kohli was talking about the change in his physical appearance over these year.

Fans though showered their adulation on the champion batsman and marvelled at his transformation both in terms of looks as well as in his cricketing abilities. On the pitch Kohli recently played yet another match winning knock during India’s 7-wicket win over South Africa in the 2nd T20I. He will look to seal the deal when the two teams clash again in the series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.

One fan went a step further and compared his then hairstyle with that of Salman Khan’s character ‘Radhey’ in the blockbuster movie Tere Naam.

Here are a few responses to Kohli’s tweet

The dedication and hardwork of 'Younger' self has made the person you are today. Nothing to be ashamed of. — Sanghamitro (@Sangha_B6) September 20, 2019

Cuteeee🥺😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Patil Mohit (@PatilMohit3) September 20, 2019

Oh bhai ♥️... Great transformation 💥✌️ — Mahi (@i_StanKohli18) September 20, 2019

your younger hairstyle was same as @BeingSalmanKhan hairstyle in "Tere Naam"😜🤩 — CS Sujit Jha🇮🇳 (@SujitTweets_) September 20, 2019

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:39 IST