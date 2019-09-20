Virat Kohli shares throwback photo on Twitter, fan compares his look with ‘Tere Naam’ Salman Khan
One fan went a step further and compared his then hairstyle with that of Salman Khan’s character ‘Radhey’ in the blockbuster movie Tere Naam.cricket Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:48 IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday shared a throwback photograph of his on Twitter with a message which is a little difficult to understand. “Me looking at my younger self going #throwback #16yearsold “ wrote Kohli . The photograph was a split between a 16-year old Virat and a latest photo of him. It seemed from the caption that Kohli was talking about the change in his physical appearance over these year.
Me looking at my younger self going 🙅♂️🤦♂️. #throwback #16yearsold pic.twitter.com/EMFtD7TMnl— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 20, 2019
Fans though showered their adulation on the champion batsman and marvelled at his transformation both in terms of looks as well as in his cricketing abilities. On the pitch Kohli recently played yet another match winning knock during India’s 7-wicket win over South Africa in the 2nd T20I. He will look to seal the deal when the two teams clash again in the series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.
ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at Virat Kohli’s captaincy
One fan went a step further and compared his then hairstyle with that of Salman Khan’s character ‘Radhey’ in the blockbuster movie Tere Naam.
Here are a few responses to Kohli’s tweet
தலைவா ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PGPx402MGo— °мя ᴊᴜsᴛɪɴ™ (@sharp3_justin) September 20, 2019
The dedication and hardwork of 'Younger' self has made the person you are today. Nothing to be ashamed of.— Sanghamitro (@Sangha_B6) September 20, 2019
Cuteeee🥺😍😍😍😍😍😍😍— Patil Mohit (@PatilMohit3) September 20, 2019
Oh bhai ♥️... Great transformation 💥✌️— Mahi (@i_StanKohli18) September 20, 2019
your younger hairstyle was same as @BeingSalmanKhan hairstyle in "Tere Naam"😜🤩— CS Sujit Jha🇮🇳 (@SujitTweets_) September 20, 2019
First Published: Sep 20, 2019 14:39 IST