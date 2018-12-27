Virat Kohli should really think of what kind of an example he is setting: Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran film actor Naseeruddin Shah, who had recently criticised Virat Kohli in a Facebook post, has in an interview to a news channel said that he admires Kohli’s game but said that the Indian cricket captain should think about the example he is setting with his on-field behaviour.

“I have always admired Virat’s game, I am not a fool I know a bit about cricket. I have not admired his on-field demeanour and somebody should tell him it’s pretty simple to lip read in super slow motion. He should really think of what kind of an example he is setting,” Naseeruddin Shah told India Today in an interview.

Shah had earlier posted a message on Facebook which read, “Virat K is not only the worlds best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.”

“Why I ask from him because of the kind of dignity displayed by people like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, like Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble. The justification is the Aussies do it so we do it, it’s very strange,” Shah further said in the interview.

“The amount of abuse I received, I did not expect that so many people would even read this statement or give any credibility to it or attach any importance to it. It’s indicative of the kind of jingoism that is prevailing.

“People who abused me on behalf of Virat Kohli are the same people who when our team wins with carry them high in a procession in the city and when our team loses will pelt stones at their houses. I do not understand this kind of love,” the veteran actor said.

Virat Kohli had a run in with Australian Test captain Tim Paine in the second Test match at Perth. Kohli’s aggressive on-field behaviour has drawn mixed reactions from personalities form different walks of life over the years.

