Virat Kohli shouted 'Come on', then got a dose of his own medicine by RR youngster: 'He turned and looked at me'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their IPL 2025 fixture, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. It was Virat Kohli, who headlined the 174-run chase for RCB, and singlehandedly took them to 175/1 in 17.3 overs, as they won with 15 balls remaining. Kumar Kartikeya shakes hands with Virat Kohli.(Instagram)

Kohli remained unbeaten at 62* off 45 balls, packed with four fours and two sixes, as the India star had a stunning opening partnership with Phil Salt. The English opener slammed 65 off 33 deliveries, including five fours and sixes, but eventually was dismissed by spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who was introduced as an Impact Player.

Receiving a short delivery, Salt tried to get inside the line and pull, but ended up mistiming his shot aerially to deep midwicket for a simple catch.

Kumar Kartikeya opens up on misunderstanding with Virat Kohli

Speaking after the match, Kartikeya, who had a mild misunderstanding with Kohli opened up on the incident and revealed that everything is fine between him and the veteran batter.

“When Salt hit a Six, Virat Bhaiya shouted ‘Come on’ – at which I looked at him and he looked at me. But when I got Salt’s wicket, I put my hands up and I said ‘Come on’. That’s when he turned and looked at me. I told him I am not saying anything to you. Later he shook my hand and said ‘Well bowled’,” he said.

After Salt’s wicket, Kohli built a partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who was also introduced as an Impact Player. Padikkal also remained unbeaten at 40* off 28 balls, and hit five fours and a six, as RCB cruised to 175/1 in 17.3 overs.

After the match, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was in a jovial mood and hailed Kohli, Salt’s partnership. “I really enjoyed Salt’s batting from the dug-out. The way he was striking and at the same time VK rotating the strike, it was really special. We always look to play positive and good cricket,” he said.