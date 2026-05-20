Virat Kohli shows why 'he hasn't moved on from Test cricket', latest post with childhood coach sparks internet frenzy

His love and passion for Test cricket throughout that illustrious phase of his career often saw Virat Kohli being hailed as an ambassador of the format. Which is perhaps why his decision to retire from Test cricket exactly a year ago came as a shock to fans across the world. Even today, the slightest mention of the format sends the internet into a frenzy, with fans revisiting his legacy and urging him to return. And that was exactly what happened after Kohli shared a clip featuring his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, on his Instagram handle. Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket a year back

In the two-minute-and-11-second clip, Kohli says he had come to visit the man who has known him since the age of eight, taught him the nuances of cricket, and played a massive role in shaping the cricketer he eventually became.

Kohli then sits beside Rajkumar Sharma and reveals that he has brought him a gift before handing over a pair of shoes designed like a cricket ball. The design instantly reminded Rajkumar of why the “red-ball format” had always been close to his heart. He also recalled the advice he used to give Kohli, especially about leaving deliveries outside off stump before tours of England, before wishing him luck.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s new innovation creating 'Chris Gayle-like fear' as 14-year IPL history faces major threat

Kohli captioned the post as a tribute to the coach behind everything he achieved in cricket.

“About twenty-five years ago, a man took a bet on a boy. My first coach, Rajkumar Sharma sir (@rajkumarcricket), who taught me everything I know. Seam XVIII is a tribute to cricket and the first pair belongs to the coach who made it all possible.

“I’ve held trophies, I’ve lifted cups. But handing sir this box hit different. This is my way of thanking the man who taught me the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Sir. Always,” he wrote.