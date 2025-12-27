Virat Kohli signs ball, gets clicked with Gujarat spinner who dismissed him in Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Never imagined’

Virat Kohli was looking in ominous touch in Delhi's second Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Gujarat on Friday and was looking set for another three-figure score at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Right from the get-go, the 37-year-old made his intentions clear as he came out swinging, hitting the bowlers all around the park. However, the former India captain ended up losing his wicket against the run of play and was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Vishal Jayswal. Virat Kohli, who was playing for Delhi, smashed 77 runs against Gujarat(Instagram - Vishal Jayswal)

The left-arm orthodox spinner got the ball to spin away from Kohli's outside edge, dragging him outside the crease. This was enough for the wicketkeeper to take the bails, and the right-handed batter had to walk back after scoring 77 runs off 61 balls. Gujarat threatened to take the game away from Delhi; however, a last-minute collapse ensured that they didn't win the game, and Delhi escaped.

After the game came to an end, Kohli was seen interacting with the spinner who dismissed him. The former India captain was kind enough to sign the match ball for Jayswal. Not only that, but he also posed with the 27-year-old for a picture.

Taking to Instagram, Jayswal shared the picture with Kohli, and he captioned the post as, “From watching him on TV to sharing the field. Grateful for moments like these.”

Not only that, but he also shared a video of Jayswal dismissing Kohli in the game. After taking the wicket, the spinner's happiness knew no bounds, realising what a big scalp he got. On the other hand, after the bails were taken off, Kohli was seen having a look at the pitch as the ball spun viciously past his bat.

“From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I’ll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kohli plays two VHT matches

It is worth mentioning that Kohli played the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Delhi, against Andhra and Gujarat, scoring 131 and 77. The right-hander made his way out of the Bengaluru airport on Friday evening and is unlikely to play the next few Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

However, he might just play another game just before the ODI series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 11.

On the other hand, even Rohit Sharma played the opening two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches against Sikkim and Uttarakhand, returning with scores of 155 and 0. Even the Hitman has made his way back to Mumbai and is unlikely to play the next few matches.

The squad for the ODI series against New Zealand is expected to be announced next week.