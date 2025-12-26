Virat Kohli misses century but adds layers to his batting in final Vijay Hazare Trophy outing of the season

There's no stopping Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter is a man on a mission, and he's marching on with his remarkable form in ODIs. The former India captain, who turned 37 earlier this year, hit a 61-ball 77 against Gujarat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Centre of Excellence on Friday. Kohli walked out to the middle after the loss of Priyansh Arya's wicket, and he was quick off the blocks, hitting boundaries at will. Arzan Nagwaswalla and Chintan Gaja, the opening bowlers for Gujarat, were unable to keep Kohli quiet as the experienced batter showed his class in Bengaluru. The veteran campaigner eventually brought up his half-century off just 29 balls and was looking set for a big one. Virat Kohli hits back-to-back centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.(PTI)

Kohli was completely outscoring Arpit Rana, the other Delhi opener, and the experienced batter enjoyed the bulk of the strike in their partnership of 72 runs for the second wicket. Rana finally walked back to the pavilion in the 14th over as Vishal Jayswal got the much-needed breakthrough for Gujarat.

Kohli went on his way and was looking set for a well-deserved 59th List-A century in his 344th match. However, Kohli ended up losing his wicket against the run of play as he was stumped off the bowling of Jayswal. The batter was drawn out of his crease as the ball spun past his outside edge.

The innings marked a stark difference in Kohli's approach as he played the majority of his knock in the sixth gear. Known as the finest player ODI cricket has ever seen, Kohli has rarely pulled out shots like the reverse sweep. But according to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli attempted to throw left-arm spinner Aarya Desai off his length by attempting reverse sweeps.

Ever since the series against South Africa, Kohli's batting approach has undergone a major overhaul, with the batter no longer shying away from utilising the powerplay and going over the top. The Vijay Hazare Trophy has been dominated by Kohli, who has looked to control the bowling attack from the outset and not let the opposition dictate terms. The fifty against Gujarat was Kohli's sixth fifty+ score in a row in LIST A cricket. His last six scores in List A cricket read 74* (final ODI against Australia), 135 (1st ODI against South Africa), 102 (2nd ODI against South Africa), 65* (third ODI against South Africa), 131 (VHT match against Andhra) and 77 (VHT match against Gujarat).

Earlier, Kohli had hit a century for Delhi in the team's opening Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra, playing a knock of 131. His innings helped the side chase down the target of 299 quite easily. Midway through this knock, Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to 16,000 runs in men's List A cricket. While the Master Blaster had achieved the feat in 391 innings, Kohli took just 330 innings.

Kohli now also has the record for being the fastest man to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 onwards.

Kohli's remarkable form

Kohli has been in a rich vein of form in the last two months of 2025. He recently won the Player of the Series accolade after hitting two centuries and one half-century against South Africa.

Prior to this series, Kohli registered two back-to-back ducks against Australia. However, he concluded the town Down Under with an unbeaten 70+.

Ever since the retirements of his and Rohit Sharma's Test careers, the chatter has been all about whether the duo can make the African safari to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both the senior players are letting the bat do all the talking, and critics have been shut for good.

Earlier, the BCCI issued a directive for all centrally contracted players, making it mandatory for them to feature in at least two rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Having featured in the opening two games against Andhra and Gujarat, it's unclear whether the 37-year-old will play in the next games.