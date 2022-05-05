Watch: Virat Kohli blasted for aggressive celebration after MS Dhoni's dismissal during RCB vs CSK IPL match

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued to compound as he was dismissed on 30 off 33 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the latter won by 13 runs, at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday evening. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

While Kohli's poor run with the bat remains an area of concern, fans were upset with the former RCB skipper for an entire different reason.

The 33-year-old's body language afte MS Dhoni dismissal didn't go well with the supporters, who were quick to vent out their emotions on Twitter.

The CSK captain was dismissed in the penultimate over bowled by Josh Hazlewood as he tried to clear the mid-wicket fence but his shot went straight to Rajat Patidar in the deep. Soon after the fielder completed the catch an exhilarated Kohli was seen shouting, which was caught on camera.

With both RCB and CSK still trying to find their foot in the ongoing season, the outcome of the contest was equally important for both the sides.

However, Dhoni, the finisher, failed to take CSK home as he was dismissed on 2. Meanwhile, despite a firm start CSK could only manage 160/8 in response to RCB's 173/8.

With this win RCB have now moved into the top four with six wins from 11 matches. CSK, on the other hand, have three wins from 10 matches.

