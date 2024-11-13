Virat Kohli 'slightly weaker', Rohit Sharma to receive 'torpedo': Mind games begin with India's out-of-form batters

Former Australia spinner Kerry O'Keeffe has fired shots at star Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are going through a lean patch in the red-ball format. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket have been facing scrutiny ahead of the five-match Test series against Australia, with many claiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a do-or-die series for Kohli and Rohit. There is uncertainty over Rohit's participation in the first Test as he has not travelled with the rest of the players due to personal reasons. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are going through rough patches in Test cricket.(PTI)

The Indian captain endured a tough home Test season recently as the Asian giants suffered an embarrassing 0-3 series loss to New Zealand. In the five home Tests this season, Rohit scored 133 runs at an average of 13.30, with a half-century in 10 innings. His scores this home season read 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11, and O'Keeffe is confident that the Australian team will target Rohit whenever he joins the team.

"Rohit Sharma may miss one or two Tests, but he is the captain, and Australia always tries to torpedo the visiting captain. It's been a tactic they've used forever, and I think they'll go very hard at Rohit Sharma," O'Keeffe told Fox Sports.

On the other hand, Kohli struggled miserably against the spin and managed to get 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with just one fifty. He struggled against the spinners and registered a string of low scores: 6, 17. 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1.

'If Virat Kohli has an absolutely blazing series, India could win'

Kohli may still be a force to reckon with in Australia, but for the time being he appears vulnerable, something the Aussie bowlers will keep in mind, reckons O'Keeffe.

"Kohli, who has worried them (Australia) over the years, what a stunning player he's been; but in sport, if you sense that the king of the jungle is slightly weaker, you poke a bit of cheek at him," the former leg-spinner said in the same interaction.

Kohli boasts a stellar Test record against Australia, having scored 2042 runs from 25 Tests including eight centuries, and O'Keeffe predicts that if the former skipper manages to find his mojo back and start scoring big, India would have a bright chance of winning the series and retain the trophy they have been in possession of since 2017.

"I'm fascinated to see what Virat Kohli ends up with at the end of the summer. It could be the decisive point in the whole summer. If he has an absolutely blazing series, India could win," he pointed out.