Virat Kohli smashes bowlers on return to cricket after Test retirement, turns RCB nets session into World Cup fanfare

Where there is Virat Kohli, there is guaranteed buzz. If it's in Bengaluru, it's madness. Add the emotions of catching the first glimpse of him on the cricket field after announcing Test retirement; it's insane. For many, Virat Kohli defined this generation of cricketers. Now that the only chance to watch him bat and run around in the field with all his aggressive intent is only during the IPL and the sporadic ODI fixtures, nothing but extreme fan adulation was expected at Chinnaswamy Stadium as Royal challengers Bengaluru resumed training before their first match of the revised IPL schedule against Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli bats in the nets(Deepak Gupta/HT)

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, fans queued up in front of the Chinnaswamy gates on Thursday afternoon to catch a glimpse of Kohli entering the stadium. They had to wait for more than an hour as the KKR bus was the first to enter, but the moment RCB's red and gold bus was spotted, there was no stopping their excitement.

"King Kohli!" chants made a routine RCB nets session give World Cup-like feels as traffic was halted near the Cubbon Park region. It was only one man making it look like an everyday affair - Kohli himself. He climbed up the stairs as nonchalantly as an evening stroll in the park. Moments later, he was switched on. The same intensity, the same aggression, the same zeal to give more than 100% every time he stepped onto the field; nothing had changed for Kohli, exactly as expected.

Virat Kohli smashes bowlers in RCB nets session

The familiar sight of Virat Kohli entering the arena, pads on and three bats in hand, unfolded. He exchanged a quick greeting with Ajinkya Rahane before they parted ways. Kohli was the first to take to the main net, his intense focus immediately apparent. For over 45 minutes, he anchored himself there, rotating with Phil Salt as they faced a barrage of net bowlers. As the rest of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad finished their warm-ups and joined in, Kohli seamlessly transitioned through his repertoire of drives, cuts, and short-arm jabs. When the spinners were introduced, he confidently stepped down the pitch, offering a glimpse of his memorable Melbourne flat-bat against a skidding delivery.

Throughout his batting session, Kohli's characteristic dedication was on full display – the unwavering concentration on each stroke, the visible frustration at mistimed shots, and the sharp "come on!" when a delivery beat him. However, as he concluded his practice and began packing his gear, a subtle shift occurred. The net bowlers, who had diligently bowled to him, approached one by one to offer their greetings, which Kohli warmly accepted. As he turned to leave, Venkatesh Iyer offered a friendly pat on his back.

Kohli's departure prompted a surge of attention, with security having to manage the crowd behind the advertising hoardings and sightscreen. As he walked off, the earlier chaotic energy gradually subsided, giving way to a more typical evening practice. The cameras shifted their focus to other batsmen, including the powerful duo of Andre Russell and Tim David, who were simultaneously hitting big shots in adjacent nets, seemingly engaging in an unspoken power-hitting contest. Yet, even as these big hitters took centre stage, a palpable undercurrent of quiet admiration lingered – a testament to the undeniable impact Kohli had already made on the evening's atmosphere.