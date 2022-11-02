Virat Kohli smashes Sachin Tendulkar's spectacular record in Australia during IND vs BAN encounter at T20 World Cup 2022

Continuing his sublime run in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shattered a massive record set by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in Australia. The Indian batting icon smashed a quick-fire half-century to help Rohit Sharma-led India post a challenging total in match No.35 of the T20 World Cup 2022 between the Rohit-led side and Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Teaming up with opener KL Rahul after Bangladesh invited India to bat first at Adelaide, Kohli played a scintillating knock of 64 off 44 against the Shakib-led side. While Rahul returned to form and notched up a morale-boosting half-century (50 off 32 balls), Kohli remained unbeaten with veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin as India posted a match-winning total of 184-6 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: Watch: 'Kya start kiya hai. Amazing, brilliant' - Shoaib Akhtar's amusing video message on IND vs BAN match goes viral

Kohli surpassed batting legend Tendulkar by becoming the all-time leading run-getter for India in Australia. Former India skipper Tendulkar had amassed 3,300 runs for India in 84 innings. Regarded as the greatest batter of his generation, the Little Master averaged 42.85 in Australia. Batting maestro Kohli eclipsed Tendulkar during India's Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. The 33-year-old has smashed 3,301 runs in 68 innings. Kohli has an incredible average of 55.94 in Down Under.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli, who scored the match-winning half-century for India against Bangladesh, also shattered Mahela Jayawardene's world record at the ICC event on Wednesday. Kohli has become the all-time leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup. The former Indian skipper averages more than 80 and the batting icon also has a strike rate of more than 130 at the T20 World Cups.

Kohli's unbeaten knock of 64 sealed India's 5-run win over Bangladesh in a match which was reduced to 16 overs (DLS method) at Adelaide. The former Indian skipper was also named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. "I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting," Kohli said after the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON