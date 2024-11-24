Virat Kohli stops play after his six hits security guard on the head, concerned Australian players, physio rush in

Virat Kohli was extremely concerned even as the Australian fielders rushed to check the security guard who was hit on the head by the former Indian captain's six on Day 3 of the India vs Australia Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In the penultimate ball of the 101st over of India's second innings, Mitchell Starc dugg one in wide of Kohli's off stump. The India great, who had been extremely patient till then, saw the opportunity to score. He rose with the bounce and extended his arms to play a sumptuous uppercut. The timing was so good that it flew over the slip cordon and landed just over the third man boundary for a six. It was Kohli's first six of the match. But instead of raving about the shot, Kohli's immediate reaction was of concern. Virat Kohli's six hit a security guard in Perth

After bouncing just over the boundary cushions, the ball hit a security guard sitting on the sidelines, keeping a close watch on the Perth crowd. The fact that he had no helmet on, made Kohli and the Australian fielders worry. Play was stopped for a brief period as Australia off-spinner rushed to check in on the young man even as a worried Kohli looked on and made hand gestures.

After Lyon checked up on him, the Australian physio was quick to make his way to attend to the security personnel, who seemed a bit dazed by the impact. Security personnel on the ground are generally instructed to keep their eyes fixed on the crowd instead of watching what's happening on the cricket. This bears the risk of them getting hit by the ball. That exactly was the case on Sunday.

A few days ago, a similar thing unfolded during the India vs South Africa 4th T20I at the Wanderers in Johannesburg when a Sanju Samson six bounced off he stadium railing and hit a lady flush on the face. Samson immediately raised his hand to apologies to the lady who resorted to tears by the impact of the injury.

India in command in Perth

India meanwhile, firmly established their position on the driver's seat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. Kohli was unbeaten on 40 while Washington Sundar reached 14 as India went to Tea on Day 3 at 359 for 5, enjoying a huge lead of 405 runs over Australia.

India's brilliant second-innings turnaround after being bowled out for 150 in the first innings of the match was led by a record century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and a patient knock from KL Rahul (77).