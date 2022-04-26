Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Kohli shows stunning reflexes, jumps to his left in less than a second to take brilliant catch in RCB vs RR match
cricket

Watch: Kohli shows stunning reflexes, jumps to his left in less than a second to take brilliant catch in RCB vs RR match

Virat Kohli took a stunner of a catch to dismiss Trent Boult during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Rajasthan Royals in Pune. 
Kohli was as sharp as ever in the field. (BCCI)
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli may not be in the greatest of forms with the bat but he looked as sharp as ever on the field on Tuesday in Royal Challengers Bangalore's 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Rajasthan Royals. Kohli hardly had any reaction time fielding at midwicket and even his team mate seemed to take a second to digest the fact that he had completed the catch.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 Live: RCB vs RR, More IPL news 

Boult had unleashed a full-blooded pull shot and it was travelling at some speed. Kohli flung to his left and took the catch low before slowly getting up as his team mates walked towards him with smiles on their faces.

RELATED STORIES

RCB dished out an incisive bowling show to restrict the in-form Rajasthan Royals to a modest 144 for 8 on Tuesday.

Josh Hazlewood (2/19), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) picked up two wickets each to stifle the Royals' batting line-up.

Riyan Parag was the lone bright spot for RR with an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls.

RCB's decision to bowl first yielded great results as they picked up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing RR any scope of building a big partnership.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 ipl virat kohli royal challengers bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP