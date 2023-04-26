'Virat Kohli will have to take responsibility’: Harbhajan’s colossal remark on RCB star before KKR clash in IPL 2023

After showcasing a rare batting failure in his previous outing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), run-machine Virat Kohli will hope to return to scoring ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Faf du Plessis' RCB will meet former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match No.36 of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli was handed a golden duck by Trent Boult in RCB's previous encounter with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the cash-rich league. Harbhajan Singh feels the onus is on Virat Kohli to deliver the goods for RCB(PTI)

While stand-in skipper Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck, regular captain Faf du Plessis smashed a quick-fire 62 off 39 balls in RCB's 7-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Speaking ahead of the upcoming match between RCB and KKR, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh opined that the onus is on an in-form Kohli to deliver the goods for the hosts at the high-scoring venue.

"Virat Kohli will have to take the responsibility to keep RCB up. His partnership with Faf will be crucial. Virat and Faf are in good form and this will always give relief to RCB," Harbhajan told Star Sports in the lead-up to RCB's home game against the two-time champions. Kohli has smashed 279 runs for Bangalore in 7 matches of the IPL 2023. The all-time leading run-getter in the IPL has slammed four half-centuries for Du Plessis and Co. this season.

Sharing his views ahead of the IPL 2023 match, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Imran Tahir hailed Kohli as a top-class batter. “Virat Kohli is a class batsman. It has always been difficult for me to get him out. I want him to score a lot of runs in IPL. His team has high hopes for him and for this reason, Virat should think about staying on the wicket for a little longer," added Tahir, who played 59 matches in the world's richest T20 league. The Bangalore heavyweights are placed fifth on the 10-team points table in the IPL 2023. The Kohli-starrer side has recorded five wins and suffered three defeats in the league stage of the elite T20 tournament.

