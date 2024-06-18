Virat Kohli takes on Jasprit Bumrah, hooks fiery bouncer before Afghanistan match. India pacer's reaction is...

The word's best all-format bowler against an all-time great batter across formats... who wouldn't want to witness such a riveting piece of action? Albeit in the India nets session, the Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli duel is always a spectacle, especially when Kohli wants to practice his pull shot and Bumrah does not want to give an inch. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session(ANI)

India's first practice session in Barbados ahead of their Super Eight match against Afghanistan saw two of the world's finest - Kohli and Bumrah go head-to-head. Who won? There was no clear winner for obvious reasons.

After warming up in the field of play, Kohli was the first one to hit the nets alongside Ravindra Jadeja. The former captain preferred throwdowns for at least 30 minutes before facing Kuldeep and Hardik Pandya.

Kohli was seen going for the lofted drives down the ground and over extra cover before practising the pull against Bumrah. The premier India pacer got one to rise sharply from back of length and Kohli did well to hook that in the fine-leg region. They both exchanged wry smiles after that moment.

Kohli took a brief break before taking gentle throwdowns from Yuzvendra Chahal and coach Rahul Dravid.

The legendary batter has not been at his best in this World Cup. He is yet to cross double digits in three attempts. Kohli did not allow himself to settle on the tricky pitches of New York and after the group stage of the ICC event, his scores in the three innings read 1, 4 and 0. But the Indian team management has confirmed that the Kohli-Rohit opening combination is unlikely to be tinkered with, especially when their experiment with Rishabh Pant at No.3 has worked well.

The pitches in the Caribbean are likely to be different than New York, where scoring even 120 seemed like an uphill task but they will be anything but batting-friendly. Extra bounce is likely to make life difficult for batters against the new ball. That is exactly why Kohli decided to have a workout against Bumrah's short-pitched stuff.

Snippets from India's practice session before Afghanistan match

All the squad members turned up for the practice session as India had not entered the field after completing the New York leg on June 12. Since no training or play was possible in Fort Lauderdale due to bad weather, the players were keen to make the most of the session on Monday.

Jadeja went for the slog sweep and inside out drive over extra cover against the leg-spin from a net bowler.

Rishabh Pant, India's standout batter thus far, faced Bumrah, Hardik, Kuldeep and Axar Patel in the nets. Hardik later returned to the field of play to practice range hitting.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed the next lot to bat in the nets.

With the breeze blowing across the facility, Siraj and Arshdeep Singh got the ball to swing profusely.