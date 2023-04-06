Virat Kohli targets all kinds of T20 records as ex-Bangalore skipper returns to Eden Gardens for RCB vs KKR showdown

Not the first time and definitely not the last time. Run-machine Virat Kohli will resume his hunt for a plethora of T20 records when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) return to the den of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Batting maestro Kohli aced RCB's memorable run chase against record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2023 opener at home. Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates after winning over Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2023 match (PTI)

After regaining top form in the lead-up to the cash-rich league, Kohli has established himself as one of the leading contenders for the Orange Cap at the IPL 2023. The former RCB skipper is set to cap off a record-fest outing in Bangalore's upcoming match against a struggling KKR side at Eden Gardens. Interestingly, the 34-year-old will target all kinds of T20 records in the blockbuster encounter between Bangalore and Kolkata.

A gun fielder, superstar Kohli is six catches away from completing a unique century in the IPL. Kohli has taken 94 catches in his glittering IPL career. Kohli will record his 225th appearance for RCB in the world's richest T20 league. The veteran batter made his IPL debut against KKR at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium back in 2008.

The former RCB skipper is 92 runs away from completing 11,500 runs in the shortest format of the game. Kohli has amassed over 6,700 runs in the celebrated tournament. The all-time leading run-getter in the IPL has smashed 5 centuries and 45 half-centuries for Bangalore.

Kohli has an impressive strike rate of 175 against Umesh Yadav, who is expected to spearhead the bowling attack of Kolkata at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Kohli is also 29 runs away from entering the 500-club at Eden Gardens. Kohli has smashed 471 runs at the famous venue in T20 cricket. KKR's stand-in skipper Nitish Rana is only 8 runs short of completing the same milestone at Eden Gardens.

Earlier, Kohli became the first Indian batter to register 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL. The former Bangalore skipper also became the third batter after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to score a century of sixes at the Chinnaswamy stadium in the IPL. Kohli's brilliant knock of 82 off 49 balls sealed RCB's 8-wicket win over Mumbai.

