‘Virat Kohli tarnished his reputation on and off the field’: Finch, Katich on shoulder charge and sandpaper jibe

A relatively quiet series for Virat Kohli with bat in hand didn’t mean he avoided media attention during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he consistently found himself in the eye of the storm when it came to provoking the Australian media, in particular, throughout the five-match series. Virat Kohli was engaging with the SCG crowd on the final day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India failed to rescue an unlikely win.(AFP)

This continued right through to the final day of the series, when Kohli ruffled some feathers by visibly and dramatically checking his pockets, referencing the infamous sandpaper gate incident from 2018.

Some former Australian players weren’t happy with Kohli’s behaviour, including this and his bump of Sam Konstas on the teenager’s debut, an event which dominated Australian airwaves. Former Australian white ball captain and Kohli’s RCB teammate Aaron Finch weighed in on ESPN’s Around the Wicket show following the series.

“It was just a level of frustration. I said last week it seemed as though he wanted to find conflict and confrontation – that's where he generally plays his best cricket,” explained Finch. “So he just went overboard on this tour.”

Finch tried to explain Kohli’s behaviour as a means to find some form. “The bump, that was above and beyond anything I've seen on a field, and then the sandpaper, unnecessary,” he continued. “But overall, I think he was trying to find something to ignite a fire in himself, but just wasn't up to it."

‘You have to question what sort of headspace he’s been in…'

Former Australian batter Simon Katich also had some thoughts regarding Kohli’s actions, adding on to Finch by saying “I think you have to question what sort of headspace he's been in on this tour to be doing that, making physical contact in Melbourne and then even the other unsavoury incident in Sydney with the sandpaper reference there with the pockets.”

Katich, who was part of RCB's coaching staff between 2019-21, questioned why Kohli brought it up on the end of a long tour, nearly seven years on from when the incident first occurred, and stated that Kohli had harmed his own image. "I mean that in itself – there was no need for that. It's old news so in a way I think he's tarnished his reputation somewhat on this tour, on and off the field."

While Finch and Katich join the ranks of those criticising Kohli, many have also jumped to his defence by pointing out that Australian players engage in all such sorts of behaviour without reproach, but were starting to make a big deal out of it when Kohli was firing back.

Kohli wasn’t at his best as he only managed 190 runs in this series, but will be looking to rediscover his form in his best format, 50-over cricket, as India gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy.