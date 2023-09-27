Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Marnus Labuschagne; Steve Smith uses chair in mid-innings to beat Rajkot heat

Watch: Virat Kohli taunts Marnus Labuschagne; Steve Smith uses chair in mid-innings to beat Rajkot heat

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Sep 27, 2023 07:54 PM IST

Virat Kohli teased Marnus Labuschagne while Steve Smith enjoyed a spa treatment during the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Rajkot.

Returning to the fold in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series against Pat Cummins' Australia on Wednesday, former India skipper Virat Kohli was seen having a light-hearted conversation with Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne in Rajkot. After thrashing Australia in the first two ODIs, India featured skipper Rohit and ex-captain Kohli in its playing XI for the first time in the three-match series.

Virat Kohli had a few animated conversations with Australian players in Rajkot(AFP-Jio Cinema)

Known for being a livewire both on and off the field, Kohli had a fun interaction with Australian batters after Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the 3rd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The 34-year-old taunted Australian batter Labuschagne when the players enjoyed a small drinks break during the innings. Kohli teased the Aussie batter with his noteworthy dance moves. While Labuschagne engaged in a fun banter with Kohli, former Australian skipper Steve Smith asked for a chair to beat the heat in Rajkot.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: 'He leaks lot of runs': Robin Uthappa sparks critical debate on World Cup-bound India star

Kohli teases Labuschagne as Smith enjoys spa treatment

Receiving spa treatment during the dead rubber, The Australian batter also applied ice packs on his face and sipped energy drinks when Kohli approached Labuschagne for an animated conversation. Meeting his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the World Cup, ex-India captain Kohli also gave Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell a warm hug during the innings.

World Cup-bound Kohli in top-form

Kohli, who had an impressive campaign at the Asia Cup, was rested for the first two games against Australia. The skipper played an instrumental role in India's Asia Cup triumph as the batting icon scored 129 runs in 3 innings. The Indian run machine became the quickest to complete 13,000 ODI runs at the Asia Cup. The batting maestro recorded his 281st appearance for India in the 50-over format at Rajkot.

Australia post massive total in 3rd ODI

Talking about the match, veteran opener David Warner slammed a quick-fire half-century while his partner-in-crime Mitchell Marsh smashed 96 off 84 balls in the 3rd ODI. Ex-Australian skipper Smith played a stroke-filled knock of 74 off 61 balls. Premier batter Labuschagne scored 74 off 61 balls to help Australia post a massive total of 352-7 in 50 overs. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up three crucial wickets although the speedster leaked 81 runs in the high-scoring encounter at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Australia Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asian Games 2023 related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
virat kohli india vs australia marnus labuschagne steve smith
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP