Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Kohli named ‘biggest brand of modern cricket’ after shock retirement announcement
Virat Kohli Test retirement, LIVE UPDATES: BCCI gives special tribute after Virat Kohli confirmed his retirement from the longest format on Monday morning.
- 34 Mins agoVirat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Kevin Pietersen can't believe it!
- 37 Mins agoVirat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: ‘Biggest brand of modern cricket’
- 39 Mins ago When did Kohli make his Test debut?
- 43 Mins agoVirat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli's last day in Tests
- 47 Mins agoVirat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: End of an ERA, says Rinku Singh
- 49 Mins ago Red ball cricket will miss your presence, says Pragyan Ojha
- 52 Mins agoVirat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: BCCI's special tribute for Kohli
- 54 Mins ago Harbhajan Singh questions Kohli's retirement
- 57 Mins agoVirat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Rashid Khan's message for Kohli
- 59 Mins agoVirat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: David Warner congratulates Kohli
- 1 Mins ago Kohli finishes with 9230 runs in Tests
- 3 Mins ago Kohli shocks the world!
- 5 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
Virat Kohli Test retirement, LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on Monday morning. The star batter took to Instagram to let the world know about his decision ahead of the crucial England tour. Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”...Read More
“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” he added.
In his statement, he further explained that he is walking away with a heart full of gratitude.
“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he wrote.
Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. The batter finishes his Test career as the fourth-highest run-scorer for India. He also led the team in 68 Tests.
Kohli also oversaw India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in 2018-19. He made India a formidable force at home under his leadership. He led India to wins over South Africa, England and Australia on home soil.
He eventually gave up the Test captaincy in 2022 after India's defeat against South Africa.
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Kevin Pietersen can't believe it!
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen just can't believe the news of Kohli's retirement. Pietersen, who is currently the mentor of Delhi Capitals, posted several shocked emojis on social media, expressing his displeasure with Virat deciding to step away from Tests.
Taking to X, he wrote, “Virat (shock emojis).”
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: ‘Biggest brand of modern cricket’
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, who has often been vocal about Kohli's shortcomings against the moving ball in Tests, also paid glowing tribute to Kohli, calling him the biggest brand of modern-day cricket.
Taking to X, he wrote, "Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket’s oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: When did Kohli make his Test debut?
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli who played 123 Tests for India, made his Test debut for India in 2011 against the West Indies.
He announced his arrival in the longest format in the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he scored a century against Australia in Adelaide.
Adelaide then became Kohli's favourite hunting ground. In the 2014-15 tour, Kohli scored centuries in both the innings of the Adelaide Test and he almost pulled off the impossible for India.
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli's last day in Tests
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli played his last Test earlier this year as he represented India in the Sydney Test against Australia.
His last eventual day in Test cricket saw him leading India in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Now, if you look back, it was fitting that on his last day in the longest format, Virat was the captain and leader.
Some things are just meant to be.
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: End of an ERA, says Rinku Singh
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Kohli, who is the most successful Test captain for India, continues to receive glowing tributes from all corners.
KKR batter Rinku Singh shared a picture of Virat Kohli on Instagram Stories, and said, “Congratulations on an incredible Test career Virat bhaiya. End of an era.”
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Red ball cricket will miss your presence, says Pragyan Ojha
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli has been a pioneer in shaping Test cricket and it is due to his efforts that the longest format found new audience in India after 2015. Hence, it is no surprise that former India spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that Test cricket will not be the same without him.
Taking to X, he wrote, “Congratulations, veere! Wishing you and the family endless blessings. You’ve been nothing short of outstanding—red-ball cricket will surely feel your absence.”
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: BCCI's special tribute for Kohli
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: The official handle of BCCI gives a special tribute to Kohli, thanking him for all his contributions to the longest format.
Taking to X, the handle writes, "𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂, 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶! An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER! @imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished.
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Harbhajan Singh questions Kohli's retirement
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is not that pleased with Virat Kohli deciding to retire from Tests. He made his displeasure known on social media as he questioned the decision of India's talisman.
Taking to X, he wrote, “Why Retired ? @imVkohli.”
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Rashid Khan's message for Kohli
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Not just David Warner, even Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan took to the comments section to congratulate Kohli.
Kohli and Rashid Khan share a great camaradrie between themselves and the duo have often been spotted chatting with each other during the IPL games.
In the commens section, he wrote, “Congratulations bhai.”
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: David Warner congratulates Kohli
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Taking to the comments section, former Australia opening batter David Warner congratulated Kohli on a marvellous career.
In the comments section, he wrote, “Congrats great man.”
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Kohli finishes with 9230 runs in Tests
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: It's a shame that Virat Kohli, a talisman of Indian cricket, did not get to the 10,000-run mark in Tests. He finishes his career with 9230 runs in 123 Tests with an average of 46.85. He also registered seven double centuries for India with his highest score being 254 not out against South Africa.
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Kohli shocks the world!
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Kohli shocks the world as he makes his announcement to bid adieu to the longest format of the game.
Taking to Instagram, he writes, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”
“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” he added.
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome!
Virat Kohli retires, LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we keep you updated about Virat Kohli's retirement from the longest format of the game.