Virat Kohli Test retirement, LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on Monday morning. The star batter took to Instagram to let the world know about his decision ahead of the crucial England tour. Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”...Read More

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” he added.

In his statement, he further explained that he is walking away with a heart full of gratitude.

“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he wrote.

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. The batter finishes his Test career as the fourth-highest run-scorer for India. He also led the team in 68 Tests.

Kohli also oversaw India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in 2018-19. He made India a formidable force at home under his leadership. He led India to wins over South Africa, England and Australia on home soil.

He eventually gave up the Test captaincy in 2022 after India's defeat against South Africa.