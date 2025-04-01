Menu Explore
Virat Kohli to join Steve Smith at Sydney Sixers? BBL team's viral post has a catch

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 01, 2025 05:59 AM IST

Three-time Big Bash League (BBL) Sydney Sixers on Tuesday posted a photo of Virat Kohli on social media

Three-time Big Bash League (BBL) Sydney Sixers on Tuesday posted a photo of Virat Kohli on social media, welcoming India and Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli. However, after the tweet went viral, the BBL team clarified that it was an April Fools prank made on April 1.

India's Virat Kohli with Australia's captain Steve Smith (REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli with Australia's captain Steve Smith (REUTERS)

The Sydney-based team, which has several big-shot Australian players like Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, wrote in the caption of the post: “Virat Kohli is officially a Sixer for the next TWO seasons! ✍️”

After several Kohli fans started wondering if the RCB batter has really joined the Sixers, the team clarified: it is ‘the 1st of April 2025’ - indicating that their latest post was an April Fools prank. In fact, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't allow Indian male cricketers to participate in foreign leagues.

Kohli will be in action on Wednesday when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB is currently on top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins in as many matches. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener before handing the Chennai Super Kings a 50-run defeat in an away game.

The 36-year-old scored 741 runs in last year's IPL, finishing as the orange cap holder. In two games in IPL 2025, he has scored 90 runs, which includes an unbeaten 59 against defending champions KKR.

‘Imagine Kohli playing for the Sixers’

Back in 2022, former Australia seamer Brett Lee spoke about the BBL going private and having players like Virat Kohli playing full seasons. According to a report by crictoday.com, the legendary pacer said: “ I am talking about the Virat Kohli. Imagine Kohli playing for the Sixers and the crowds you would get. I am impressed with the Big Bash. They have done a great job. But to reach the next level, you would have to do that."

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
