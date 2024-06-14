HT Poll result: Virat Kohli to make way for heavily-tipped Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit Sharma's partner in WC Super 8

Should Virat Kohli make way for Yashasvi Jaiswal after back-to-back failures as opener in the T20 World Cup 2024? Known for rescuing India from precarious positions across formats, Kohli has been the first to head back to the pavilion at the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States of America (USA) and former champions - the West Indies. The former India skipper recorded a golden duck in India's previous match against the USA in New York. Jaiswal warmed the bench as Kohli was roped in as Rohit's opening partner in the first three games of the T20 World Cup (Reuters-ANI)

Before arriving at the grandest stage in T20I cricket, Kohli cemented his place as India's opener with a run-fest season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper emerged as the leading run-getter in the IPL 2024. Kohli outshone the usual suspects—Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson—to become Rohit's opening partner at the T20 World Cup. The Orange Cap winner was even tipped to top the batting charts in the T20 World Cup following a remarkable IPL 2024.

Series of cheap dismissals in World Cup

Opening the innings for the first time with Rohit at the T20 World Cup, Kohli opted to attack Ireland's Mark Adair - only to give away his wicket for 1 off 5 balls. The former India skipper then failed to punish Naseem Shah after bringing out a booming off-drive in the low-scoring thriller between India and Pakistan. With India meeting USA for a place in the Super 8, Kohli was expected to make amends. However, the batting icon ended up recording his second golden duck in T20Is.

Jaiswal in as opener and Kohli back at No.3?

As India have already qualified for the business end of the ICC event, the Rahul Dravid-coached side can make noteworthy changes to their starting XI for the T20 World Cup clash with Canada. Should Kohli return to his original batting position? The former skipper has been India's go-to-batter at the No.3 position. If Kohli is reinstated as the No.3 batter, youngster Jaiswal can feature as an opener. Should India sanction Jaiswal's return as opener and push Kohli back at No.3? According to HT's poll, fans are convinced that Kohli should bat at the No.3 position for the Men In Blue.

Kohli's last dance?

Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup. Hitting a rough patch in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, Kohli has recorded scores of one against Ireland, four against Pakistan, and zero against the USA. The batting icon was also surpassed by Babar Azam, who became the all-time top scorer in T20Is at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 2024 World Cup can also be Kohli's final chance to win a World Cup medal for India. The ex-India skipper will be 38 in the next T20 World Cup. Despite Kohli's low-scoring run, India will lean on his vast experience in the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup.