Virat Kohli trains with heavily strapped leg after injury scare; clouds loom over LSG clash

Virat Kohli caused RCB and Indian fans a brief scare as he didn’t appear to field in his team’s win over Mumbai Indians, reportedly nursing an ankle injury. There was concern surrounding how the injury would affect his campaign, but the legendary batter was expect to return for his team’s next game against Lucknow Super Giants – and it appears he will do just that, appearing in nets and a training session ahead of that match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli in action for RCB against MI in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

In a video shared on LSG’s social media, Kohli can be seen in training gear on the Chinnaswamy surface, greeting Rishabh Pant and LSG mentor Kane Williamson. However, one small element of concern for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru faithful would be that Kohli is not yet at 100%, forced to train with strapping on his leg.

Kohli struggled for rhythm and timing in a high-scoring match against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, only able to score 50(38) before being dismissed. His injury might have played a role, but RCB will know that this cannot be an excuse even for their historic marquee player.

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Kohli's low strike-rate cause for concern? Fortunately for Kohli, the Impact Player rule might work in his favour, allowing him to relax during the bowling innings and bat when required. While RCB might miss his intensity and leadership in the middle with ball in hand, this would provide a balance that allows them to retain their playing unit at the start of this season.

Kohli wasn’t the only Indian great injured during that match, as Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt following a hamstring strain. The good news is that this is not expected to keep Rohit out for an extended period either, with both batters set to return sooner rather than later to their team setups.

RCB are back home in Bengaluru to face the inconsistent Lucknow team, who have shown sparks thanks to Mitchell Marsh, Mukul Choudhary, and a bowling attack led by Mohammed Shami. However, facing the defending champions will need them to play their best cricket, something they have struggled to do with regularity over the last year or so in the tournament.