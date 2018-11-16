Virat Kohli turns cheerleader as Women’s team enters WT20 semis, says ‘bring home the World Cup!’

The Indian women’s cricket team demolished Ireland on Thursday to register their third straight victory in the ICC Women’s WT20 and booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament along with Australia from the group.

India’s clinical performance at the tournament so far has been garnering lot of praise and Indian men’s cricket captain Virat Kohli has joined the chorus. Kohli posted a video on Twitter, where he started a movement to support the Indian women’s team and nominated the likes of Rishabh Pant, Saina Nehwal and Sunil Chhetri to take the support forward.

In his message he said that wearing the Indian jersey is a matter of pride. He wrote on Twitter, “We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender”

“I nominate @RishabPant777, @NSaina, @chetrisunil11 and all of you to join in. Wear your jerseys and strike the pose to cheer them on!”

We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender💪

I nominate @RishabPant777, @NSaina, @chetrisunil11 and all of you to join in. Wear your jerseys and strike the pose to cheer them on! 👍@Uber_India #WT20 pic.twitter.com/cVFhOYjXfX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 15, 2018

India have never reached the final of the tournament and are looking to win their first major global trophy in women’s cricket. The same bunch had narrowly lost in the final of the 50-over World Cup last year to England. Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj have led the team from the front with the bat while the bowlers too have come good for the team.

Ace badminton star Saina Nehwal has responded to Kohli’s call and posted a message on Twitter in support of the team. She wrote,”#JerseyKnowsNoGender💪 I’m going to be cheering Team India on! @MirzaSania @klrahul11 @HimaDas8 and each one of you – it’s time to wear your jerseys or our blue tonight, strike the pose and show your support. Great initiative by”

#JerseyKnowsNoGender💪 I'm going to be cheering Team India on! @MirzaSania @klrahul11 @HimaDas8 and each one of you – it’s time to wear your jerseys or our blue tonight, strike the pose and show your support. Great initiative by @Imvkohli and @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 pic.twitter.com/zG0aFT5M01 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 15, 2018

Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has responded to the messages with a post thanking everyone for the support, “The love & support flooding social media is overwhelming. Feels great to have cemented another win & we promise to do you proud.Your support has charged us up and we are raring to go.This one’s for you India! @JemiRodrigues @imVkohli @Uber_India @ICC #WT20”

#JerseyKnowsNoGender 💪

The love & support flooding social media is overwhelming. Feels great to have cemented another win & we promise to do you proud.Your support has charged us up and we are raring to go.This one's for you India! @JemiRodrigues @imVkohli @Uber_India @ICC #WT20 pic.twitter.com/iOskuaWXB4 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) November 16, 2018

India will take on Australia in their last group match to decide on who will go through as the top team from the pool.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 13:00 IST