Virat Kohli turns RCB 'captain' in Qualifier 1, controls field, commands bowlers to trigger PBKS' breakdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a dominant eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, storming into their first Indian Premier League final since 2016. While RCB’s bowlers delivered an impeccable performance, it was former captain Virat Kohli’s sharp on-field leadership that stood out, guiding his team through a high-pressure contest and orchestrating a near-flawless bowling effort. Virat Kohli could be seen gesturing to fielders and bowlers during IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against PBKS(Star Sports/X)

While Rajat Patidar may have been captain on paper, it was Kohli who wore the authority visibly. Whether it was directing players in the field, repositioning them with pointed instructions, or offering real-time tactical inputs to bowlers, the former skipper's presence impacted RCB's masterclass on the field in the first innings. This hands-on approach played a crucial role in tightening the noose around Punjab Kings’ fragile batting lineup, which crumbled to just 101 runs in 14.1 overs at their home ground in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings’ ultra-aggressive approach backfired spectacularly as they failed to negotiate the tricky surface, which offered movement and bounce. Josh Hazlewood’s precision bowling (3/21), combined with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s disciplined lines (1/17) and Yash Dayal’s clever variations (2/26), exploited these conditions expertly. However, it was Kohli’s tactical acumen in managing the field that intensified the pressure, leaving Punjab’s batters scrambling for runs.

The collapse began early when in-form opener Priyansh Arya was caught at cover off Dayal, unable to control his drive. His partner Prabhsimran Singh (18 off 10) followed soon after, edging Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a crucial over that swung the momentum decisively towards RCB. Captain Shreyas Iyer, who had been instrumental for Punjab Kings throughout the season, succumbed to a wild slog against Hazlewood, caught behind. The dismissals piled on quickly, exposing Punjab’s fragile middle order. They found themselves reeling at 48/4 in the Powerplay, and PBKS' innings could never recover from the early jolts.

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma delivered the final blows, taking three wickets for 17 runs and capitalising on PBKS batters' reckless slog sweeps. Even debutant Musheer Khan, introduced as an Impact Player due to the batting collapse, fell victim to Sharma’s googly.

With the bat, RCB’s chase was ruthless. Phil Salt hammered an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls as the visitors chased down the total in just 10 overs. Kohli failed to put a dominant outing, scoring just 12, but it didn't impact the low run-chase. Fortunately, for the PBKS, there will be another chance to set up a clash with the RCB in the final, as they await the result of Gujarat Titans' Eliminator game against Mumbai Indians on Friday.