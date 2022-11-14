Virat Kohli, two other India stars included in T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

The month-long T20 World Cup 2022 came to an end on Sunday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with England being crown the champions for the second time in history. The Jos Buttler-led side were pushed on backfoot by a fiery Pakistan pace attack in the final making 138 a competitive total at the MCG. But Ben Stokes rose to the occasion, yet again for England, to wrap up the chase in the penultimate over. A day after the big final, ICC revealed the Team of the Tournament for the T20 World Cup.

The team comprises four players from the champion England side, two apiece from Pakistan and India, and one each from South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand. ICC also included a 12th man in the side, which is also from the Indian side.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the two star batters who make the XI from India. Kohli has had an impressive campaign in Australia in the World Cup, scoring 296 runs, to emerge as the leading run-getter for the second time in a T20 World Cup edition, at a sensational average of 98.66 and laced with four fifties which included that breathtaking knock of 82* against Pakistan at the start of India's tournament.

Suryakumar, who finished as the second-highest run-getter with his tally of 239 runs that came at a colossal strike rate of 189.68, is the other India batter to make the XI. The tournament also saw him rise to the top spot in ICC T20I ranking for batters.

ICC also included all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the 12th man in the team following his superb tournament in Australia where he picked eight wickets in six matches as was the team's third-highest run-scorer.

Here's the T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (12th man - Hardik Pandya)

