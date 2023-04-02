Watch: Kohli unleashes fury after Siraj's nasty collision with Karthik gives Rohit a lifeline during RCB vs MI tie

Virat Kohli was absolutely livid with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates after an episode of miscommunication between Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik handed Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma a lifeline during match No.5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Record-time winners Mumbai Indians didn't have the best of the starts when Rohit and Co. kickstarted their IPL 2023 campaign against Faf du Plessis' RCB at the famous M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli came up with an animated reaction after the incident(AP-Twitter)

Leading the pace attack of the hosts in the blockbuster encounter, pace ace Mohammed Siraj handed MI an early setback by removing Ishan Kishan in the third over. Joining forces with Siraj in the absence of injured pacer Josh Hazlewood, England's Reece Topley then removed superstar Cameroon Green to put RCB on top during the powerplay. Pacer Siraj almost triggered a top-order collapse of MI by forcing Rohit to pull his short delivery during the fifth over of Mumbai's innings.

With Rohit producing a catching opportunity with his mistimed shot, Siraj and Karthik emerged as the leading candidates to complete the dismissal of the Mumbai Indians skipper. Though Siraj managed to get his hands on the ball, the pacer failed to take the catch as he was involved in a horrific collision with teammate Karthik. Former RCB skipper Kohli's animated reaction after the nasty incident soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Though Rohit was given an early lifeline, the MI skipper failed to extend his stay at the crease as the senior batter was removed by Akash Deep in the sixth over. The Indian skipper only managed to score 1 off 10 balls against RCB in MI's IPL 2023 opener at Bengaluru. Soon after Rohit's dismissal, Michael Bracewell bagged the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai Indians were reduced to 48-4 in 8.5 overs. Staging Mumbai Indians' fightback in the crucial encounter against RCB, youngster Tilak Varma played a brilliant knock of 84 off 36 balls. Varma remained unbeaten on 84 as Rohit and Co. managed to post 171-7 in 20 overs.

