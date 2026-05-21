Virat Kohli up to something big, but doors shut on his return to Test cricket

There is something pleasantly articulate about Virat Kohli this year. Perhaps the world is no longer used to hearing him speak so openly, but he has been noticeably more chatty of late. Kohli has openly challenged the management on a podcast, spoken about things he once rarely addressed, such as his decision to step away from India’s Test captaincy, visited a school as its guest of honour, talked about moments of vulnerability, and made a video of meeting his childhood coach that he shared on social media. This is not the Virat Kohli we’re used to.

Don't be astonished if Virat Kohli pulls off another surprise(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Over the past few years, Kohli has remained awfully quiet, but this time around, he has broken the silence and more. On the field, he continues to do what he does best: pummel runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Off it, he has been equally expressive, even dismissing speculation about his availability for next year’s World Cup, a goal that still appears to drive him strongly.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s feud with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar confirmed

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} All of this raises a question: Is Kohli preparing for something the world is not expecting? Is something brewing behind the scenes? His fans are still processing his decision to retire from Test cricket a year ago. Are they ready for another move, potentially even bigger? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All of this raises a question: Is Kohli preparing for something the world is not expecting? Is something brewing behind the scenes? His fans are still processing his decision to retire from Test cricket a year ago. Are they ready for another move, potentially even bigger? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Rest assured, whatever it is, a return to Test cricket does not appear to be on the cards. A recent teaser of an interview with Rajkumar Sharma created excitement when he mentioned “talks are on,” but closer attention suggests the response may have referred to a different context altogether. Those hoping for a reversal in Kohli’s Test retirement are likely to be disappointed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rest assured, whatever it is, a return to Test cricket does not appear to be on the cards. A recent teaser of an interview with Rajkumar Sharma created excitement when he mentioned “talks are on,” but closer attention suggests the response may have referred to a different context altogether. Those hoping for a reversal in Kohli’s Test retirement are likely to be disappointed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He is done with that chapter of his career, for several reasons, starting with his own sense of self-respect. Kohli values that deeply, as anyone would. He was mentally drained and, by his own standards, did not fully meet the demands of the format, as shown by an average of around 32 over the last five years. He stepped away when it felt like the right time, allowing himself a better balance between family and cricket. Moreover, if he was indeed sidelined and asked to prove himself again, it makes little sense for him to reverse that decision. He is never coming back. That’s the bottom line.

What’s Kohli’s next move

Knowing Kohli, he will not stick around if he feels he is not needed. Now that he has indirectly thrown the spotlight on head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, he knows he is being closely watched. As long as he keeps scoring, his place is safe. The moment things go wrong, Kohli, as harsh as it may sound, could be forced to walk away. Agarkar and Gambhir remaining non-committal about Kohli’s World Cup chances suggests they are already looking beyond him. Indian cricket has moved on from him in Tests and T20Is, but the end of his ODI career would officially mark the final chapter. His connection with fans remains strongest in ODIs, just as it once was in Tests. At his peak, Kohli averaged over 50 across formats in the late 2010s. While his dip affected Test cricket the most, it never truly impacted his ODI form. He remains one of the most successful ODI batters, with record chases, centuries, and remarkable consistency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He has scored three centuries and three fifties in his last nine ODIs, a run that began with two ducks against Australia in October. With more matches to come, Kohli’s focus is firmly on the World Cup in South Africa. However, he will also know that one poor run could undo much of that progress. Thankfully for him, this year features a heavier ODI schedule, with the current FTP running until March 14, and more matches to be rolled out after the IPL. With close to 15 ODIs or more still to be played, Kohli currently looks in a strong position. Not only does Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries look within reach, but the path to the World Cup also appears clear.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kohli will not tolerate perceived disrespect. If he is willing to step away from the format he valued the most when pushed, he would not hesitate to quit ODIs either. Kohli may already be preparing for that possibility, mentally, which could explain his more vocal public presence of late.

In the past, Kohli often had his way with the BCCI. With Ravi Shastri strongly backing him, he took Indian cricket to greater heights, even if it came at the cost of strained relationships. Anil Kumble was removed as coach, and certain players never featured again. Even when he was removed as ODI captain, he accepted it without public friction. But even then, his defiance and conviction remained intact with every fibre of his being. Nothing changed then and, it won’t now.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Bhattacharya ...Read More Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON