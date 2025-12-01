Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: The real GOAT of ODIs, statistical analysis settles the debate

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi - a serene 135 off 120 balls against South Africa - has pushed his one-day record into territory no one has seen before. With 14,390 runs at an average of 58.02 in 306 ODIs, plus the outright world record for ODI centuries, the statistical argument for calling him the greatest ODI batter ever looks almost open and shut. Is there someone in Indian cricket who can follow in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli? Apparently, yes.(AFP)

But greatness in cricket is never just a scorecard question. Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,426 ODI runs at an average of 44.83, his 49 Hundreds, and the fact that he built that mountain across the 1990s and 2000s - an era before T20, before flat white-ball pitches became the norm - keep the Kohli vs Sachin debate alive. A deep dive into context, support cast, bowling quality, and rules shows why, even in Kohli’s record-breaking age, a lot of people still feel Sachin Tendulkar’s job was harder.

Raw numbers: Kohli’s insane peak vs Sachin’s giant volume

Century conversion - Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli(HT)

On the face of it, Kohli’s case is brutal. He has 14,390 ODI runs at an average of 58.02 with a strike rate of 93.41 and 52 centuries in 294 innings. That’s a century every 5.65 innings. Tendulkar finished with 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, strike rate of 86.24, and 49 Hundreds in 452 innings - a hundred every 9.22 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli - percentage of team runs.(HT)

Even when you look at the share of team runs, both are freaks. Tendulkar scored 17.89% of India’s ODI runs while he was at the crease; Kohli has edged that with 18.66% of India’s total in his era. That’s absurd dominance for two players who batted in different roles and conditions - Sachin as the attacking opener for much of his career, Kohli as the engine at no.3. But so far, it is advantage Kohli.

Support cast: Who had more help?

Where the Tendulkar argument starts to build is around who batted with them. In Sachin’s peak year, India had outstanding batters - Sourav Ganguly (11,363 runs at an average of 41.02) and Rahul Dravid (10,889 runs at an average of 39.16) were prolific but still operated around the 40-average mark. Virender Sehwag, the other explosive opener of that era, finished with 8,273 runs at an average of 35.05 with a strike rate of over 100.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli -era: Support cast comparison.(HT)

Kohli’s top-order company has, on average, been more efficient. Rohit Sharma has 11,427 runs at an average of 49.22, Shikhar Dhawan has 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11, and MS Dhoni has 10,773 runs at 50.57. If you just take a simple average of those headline names, Tendulkar’s closest long-term partners sit around 40, while Kohli’s core support cast sits close to 48.

That doesn’t mean Sachin “carried eleven passengers” or that Kohli has been propped up. It does, however, suggest that Kohli has batted in a more consistently strong batting ecosystem, where long batting line-ups with multiple 45+ players share the load. Tendulkar, especially in the 1990s, often had to be the run-bank and the enforcer in the same innings.

Bowling eras and rule changes

Then there is the question of what they were up against. Tendulkar’s ODI career ran from 1989 to 2012. That meant facing full primes of Wasim Akram (502 ODI wickets at an average of 23.52), Shaun Pollock (economy of 3.67 with over 300 ODI wickets), and Muttiah Muralitharan (405 wickets at an average of 23.08, econ3.93). For most of that era, one new ball, heavier reverse swing, and more conservative field restrictions made 260-270 a winning total.

change in scoring pattern in ODIs.(HT)

Kohli’s peak has come in a very different white-ball economy. Since the two-new-balls rule came into effect in late 2011, ODI run rates have climbed, and the number of 300+ totals has exploded - 415 such scores since 2011, compared to 335 in the entire 1971-2011 period. T20 cricket has also transformed batting skills and intent; top orders now train to hit at 5.5-6 runs per over as a baseline.

To be fair, Kohli has not faced “easy” bowling. Mitchell Starc’s ODI record (average around 22.6, economy 5.26), Trent Boult’s 24.39 and 5.00, and Rashid Khan’s staggering 19.65 and 5.49 show that modern white-ball specialists are every bit as high-quality, just operating in a higher-scoring world. What has changed in the balance: flatter decks, deeper batting, two balls, and five fielders in the ring for long phases means a batter of Kohli’s quality is rewarded more consistently for risks.

How hard was a 50+ average in Sachin’s time?

One of the strongest arguments for Virat Kohli is that even in this run-heavy age, very few high-volume players manage to average 50 across a long ODI career. The all-time average list still shows how rare that number is once you apply decent innings cut-offs; the club has grown in the last decade with names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Babar Azam, and others, but it is far from crowded.

The contextual counter is that Tendulkar built his 44.83 in a world where that kind of number, as an opener, was almost unheard of. He was effectively inventing the modern ODI opener template - attacking intent, yet carrying the innings deep, before powerplays, modern bats, and T20 muscle memory arrived. Many of the rule tweaks that tilted ODIs towards batters even more (stricter fielding circles, two new balls, friendlier pitches) came only towards the end of his career, when his peak pace had already gone.

So who is greater?

If you define ODI greatness purely by rate of scoring and conversion, Kohli probably is the best one-day batter the game has ever seen: 50-plus average, record centuries, elite chasing numbers, and a share of team runs that edges even Tendulkar.

If you adjust for era difficulty, support cast and role, Sachin Tendulkar’s case gets a lot louder. He scored slightly fewer runs per innings, but did it while opening in tougher conditions, with a less efficient support cast and against some of the most economical and skillful bowlers the format has ever known. For many, that still makes him the tougher act - the original template Kohli perfected.

The honest conclusion might be this: Kohli owns the ODI format, but Tendulkar still owns the argument about how hard the job used to be. Which one you call the greater ODI batter depends on whether you value the numbers themselves or the weight they carried in their time.