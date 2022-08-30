'Virat was under pressure. Never played such bad shots': Inzamam, Sehwag's verdicts on Kohli's return against Pakistan

Virat Kohli's innings against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2022 opener could be divided into two halves – the first 15 deliveries where Kohli looked scratchy edging, missing and not timing the ball as well as he would have liked too – and the next 15 where Kohli displayed glimpses of his best, playing a few cracking shots for four. For someone to be playing his first international match in over a month, Kohli fared well, but former India opener Virender Sehwag and ex-Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq feels there is still some way to go before Kohli returns to his elements.

Inzamam reckons Kohli looked under pressure and that a player of his calibre at his peak would never play the kind of shot that he did. After getting himself in, Kohli was dismissed when he played a rather unusual stroke – a chip shot in the air after stepping down the wicket. The timing wasn't good and Kohli was out caught at long-off off the bowling of left-arm spinner. Kohli's shot was one that was heavily debated with Inzamam pointing out how Kohli would never get dismissed after getting his eye in.

"I saw Virat being under a lot of pressure. He was set after scoring 35 runs and a top player of his calibre is not only difficult to get out but he the chances of him making a mistake is also less. But yesterday, I was surprised to see that he wasn't that confident," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Sehwag spoke on almost similar lines, mentioning how earlier Kohli would never play a 'bad shot' like he did Sunday evening. Having said that, Sehwag liked what he saw of the former India captain and his innings, and believes that by the time the T20 World Cup comes, Kohli is likely to get better.

"He looked like returning to form. These 35 runs are very much of an in-form player but the batting which we are used to seeing from Virat - we never used to take our eyes off - that is yet to be seen. That time hasn't returned yet. He is scoring runs but the manner in which he used to isn't there yet. He would never get out in a chase of 150. Never used to play such poor shots. it might take a few more matches. We're hoping that by the time T20 World Cup comes around, Kohli returns to the old mindset," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

