'Virat Kohli watching them': Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma burn internet with animated chat before LSG vs MI showdown

With KL Rahul-less Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all set to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in a blockbuster clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday, former India opener Gautam Gambhir had a noteworthy interaction with India captain Rohit Sharma in Lucknow. Two of the finest openers batters in Indian cricket, Gambhir and Rohit briskly exchanged greetings in the lead-up to the upcoming encounter between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Gautam Gambhir had a noteworthy interaction with India captain Rohit Sharma(Lucknow Super Giants Twitter-AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by LSG's Twitter handle on Monday, India’s all-format captain Rohit was seen walking up to Lucknow mentor Gambhir when members of both teams were warming up for the high-octane encounter. Rohit and Gambhir shook hands and the duo also engaged in some fun banter on the eve of LSG's match against MI at Lucknow. Gambhir's brief interaction with Rohit became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Watch: Gavaskar breaks down on live TV while showing Dhoni's autographed shirt, says ‘before I die, I would…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognisance of the viral video, some fans also gave Virat Kohli a special mention in the comments. "Kohli watching them," a fan wrote. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli and LSG mentor Gambhir had a heated exchange after Bangalore defeated Lucknow earlier in the IPL 2023. After the match, Kohli had an on-field altercation with LSG star Naveen-ul-Haq and the RCB skipper also exchanged words with Kyle Mayers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their respective match fees in the aftermath of the ugly post-match altercation. In a video uploaded by RCB, batting icon Kohli was seen taking a dig at LSG while celebrating Bangalore's win. World Cup winners Kohli and Gambhir had an ugly face-off 10 years ago in an IPL match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru.

MI, RCB and LSG are involved in a three-way battle for the remaining playoff spots this season. Kohli-starrer RCB side is a point behind second-placed LSG in the current IPL 2023 standings. With seven wins and five defeats, Rohit's Mumbai Indians are placed third on the IPL 2023 points table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON