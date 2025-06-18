'Virat Kohli would've scored another century, but not with same lofty standards': Gilchrist justifies Test retirement

Over a month before the Test series against England, India's star batter, Virat Kohli, announced his retirement from the longest format. The decision came as a surprise to many, particularly considering how the 36-year-old has always prioritised Test cricket throughout his career. Kohli endured a rough patch in the months preceding his Test retirement, scoring only one century throughout the 2024/25 red-ball season (10 Tests - 5 home, 5 away). Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement in May, roughly over a month before the series against England(AP)

While plenty of fans continue to argue that Kohli should’ve been part of India’s squad for the England Test series, Adam Gilchrist has offered a sharp perspective in support of the former captain. The legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter believes that the very fact people are asking ‘why’ and not ‘why haven’t you’ validates Kohli’s call.

Gilchrist, who once made a sudden Test retirement himself, drew parallels with his own exit from the longest format; a decision he took after noticing his reflexes had slowed while attempting a catch during a home Test against India.

“I congratulate him. I'm really happy for him that he came to the decision himself. He didn't ride a period of speculations where a lot is said in the press, and you're judged by external voices. I made my decision during a game and announced it a day later! He obviously had a bit more time to think about it post the Australian series,” Gilchrist told Sports Yaari.

“I really like that he's come to a decision. It resonated with me because I always remember thinking I'd rather people say why, than why you haven't.”

Could've scored centuries but…

Gilchrist acknowledged the public sentiments over Kohli's retirement but insisted that the batter recognised a drop in his batting form in the red-ball format, and stated that he doesn't need to prove himself anymore.

“Many people would probably think that if he kept playing Tests, he would find another hundred or two somewhere. But it isn't with the same lofty standards that he had set for so long. We have seen a bit of a drop from that in recent years, and he's probably acknowledged that. He's nothing to prove to anyone,” said Gilchrist.

Kohli continues to remain an active international cricketer in ODIs, and recently ended a long wait for an Indian Premier League title, lifting the trophy in his 18th attempt with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this month. The batter is expected to be seen in action in August, when India face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series.