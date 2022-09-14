Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal lead birthday wishes for Suryakumar Yadav as India star turns 32

In merely over a year since his debut, Suryakumar Yadav has become one of the the mainstays in the Indian middle-order in white-ball cricket. Thanks to his consistent performances in the shortest format, Suryakumar also earned a place in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 32-year old has mesmerised cricket fans with his delightful unorthodox shots and his ability to hit the ball all around the park has bestowed upon him the title of India's very own ‘Mr. 360’.

On Wednesday (September 14), Suryakumar turned 32 and several cricketers including India teammates poured their wishes on social media platforms for the star batter.

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara wished him with a post on Twitter.

Many happy returns of the day @surya_14kumar! 🤗 Have a successful and a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/W8sHD2MU0U — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 14, 2022

"Many happy returns of the day @surya_14kumar! Have a successful and a blessed year ahead," Pujara wrote.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who recently partnered Suryakumar during the latter's flamboyant innings of 68 runs off just 26 balls against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022, took to Instagram to wish the batter..

“Happy Birthday SKY, wishing you great success,” posted Kohli.

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer also joined in the list of wishers and posted a birthday wish on Twitter.

“Happy birthday @surya_14kumar,” Iyer posted.

The quirkiest birthday wish however came from leg spinner Yuzvenra Chahal who has been a national level chess player as well. Chahal posted a photo of himself playing chess with Suryakumar.

“Happy birthday BHAU @surya_14kumar #Mr360,” wrote chahal in his Twitter post.

Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav also wished the birthday boy in a Twitter post. He wrote “Happy birthday big brother @surya_14kumar. God bless you always.”

Happy birthday big brother @surya_14kumar 🎂 God bless you always ♥️ pic.twitter.com/F6zYtSwrG2 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 14, 2022

The prolific India star got first noticed while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League(IPL). However, he made his name in the IPL at the Mumbai Indians, where he cemented himself as an explosive T20 batter in the middle-order. His exploits for MI ensured him a maiden India call up last year in March, and he proved himself by delivering at the international level too.

In the recently held Asia Cup 2022, he was the second highest run scorer for Team India, with 139 runs in five innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON