'Virat Kohli's average slipped to 48 because of adamance...': Ex-India batter drops truth bomb after Adelaide failure

Virat Kohli couldn’t continue the momentum from his century in Perth, as he fell cheaply in the first innings of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Adelaide. Caught in two minds regarding whether to defend or leave, Kohli ended up not really doing either as he tickled on through from Mitchell Starc, with Steven Smith completing proceedings at slip. Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc at the Adelaide Oval.(AFP)

It was reminiscent of his dismissal in the first innings of the Perth Test as well, and reminded Indian fans of his recent struggles with chasing deliveries outside the off stump. While he didn’t play an expansive stroke on this occasion, he did fish somewhat at a wider delivery, and paid the price.

Former Indian cricketer and pundit Sanjay Manjrekar wasn’t happy with Kohli falling to such a delivery once again, bringing up how this was a recurring theme towards the latter part of Kohli’s career and the star Indian batter has failed to combat it in kind.

Posting to his handle on X, Manjrekar wrote: “One important reason why Virat’s average has slipped to 48 now, is the unfortunate weakness outside off. But more crucially his adamance to not try another way to tackle it.”

Kohli did play one fine cover drive in his short innings, and although those drives are one of his strengths, they have also proved to be his downfall on occasion. Manjrekar had earlier commented on Kohli’s new-found struggle against shorter length deliveries as well, pointing out an early front foot press which had left him out of shape when it came to dealing with deliveries that climb up towards him.

India in trouble after losing 4 for 16 runs

Kohli’s dismissal came in the middle of a pre-tea spell where Australia took 3-12 in a spell of just 4 overs, causing a top order collapse as KL Rahul, Kohli, and Shubman Gill fell in quick succession, after Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught leg-before on the first ball of the match against Starc.

Rohit Sharma came in lower down the order but was also caught LBW, this time by Scott Boland, leaving India at 87-5 after having been in a strong position at 69-1 earlier in the day. India’s lower middle order now look to rebuild and rescue the innings in what is likely to be the best batting conditions of the early part of the Test.