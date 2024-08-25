Virat Kohli's glorious tribute to 'Gabbar' as Shikhar Dhawan retires: 'One of India's most dependable openers...'

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan officially brought down the curtains on his illustrious cricketing career on Saturday, marking the end of an era that began with his international debut in 2010. Dhawan announced his international retirement roughly two years after his last outing in national colours. India's Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli during a practice session (Action Images via Reuters)

A host of former and current cricketers have since thanked Dhawan for his contributions to Indian cricket, and the opener's long-term teammate, Virat Kohli, has now taken to his official X profile to wish Dhawan. Kohli shared the dressing room with Dhawan in the Indian team as well as with their state team, Delhi. Alongside Rohit Sharma, Dhawan and Kohli formed a formidable batting trio in white-ball formats, which dominated for a large part of the 2010s.

Kohli called Dhawan one of the “most dependable openers,” and thanked him for his unforgettable performances.

“Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!” wrote Kohli.

Kohli had earlier called time on his T20I career after the T20 World Cup triumph in June earlier this year, but he continues to remain an integral member of the side in ODIs and Tests. Both Dhawan and Kohli played a key role in India's Champions Trophy victory in 2013.

Dhawan's announcement

Reflecting on his journey, Dhawan had expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt message on 'X', saying, “As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!"

A crucial member of the side in the 50-over format, Dhawan amassed 6,793 runs with an impressive average of 44.11, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. His Test career was short-lived but largely remembered for his brilliant debut knock of 185 against Australia. He scored 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61 in the format, which included seven centuries.