Virat Kohli's jersey sold for INR 40 lakh, Dhoni, Rohit's memorabilia draws big at Rahul's charity auction; full details

In a heartfelt initiative, Team India star KL Rahul and his wife, actress Athiya Shetty, hosted a ‘Cricket For Charity’ auction aimed at supporting the Vipla Foundation's mission to provide quality education to underprivileged children. The auction, held on Friday in Mumbai, saw some of the biggest names in international cricket contributing their prized memorabilia for this noble cause. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ODI World Cup in 2023(ANI)

Among the highlights was Virat Kohli's jersey, which fetched a staggering INR 40 lakhs, highlighting the immense goodwill and impact cricket can have beyond the field.

The auction was a resounding success, raising a total of 1.93 crores, showcasing the potential of sports in driving social change. Virat Kohli's contribution didn’t stop at just his jersey; his gloves were also a significant draw, being sold for 28 lakhs. Rohit Sharma’s bat was another star item, going for 24 lakhs.

MS Dhoni, the legendary former captain of India and Chennai Super Kings, added his own piece of history to the auction with his bat, which was sold for INR 13 lakhs. This contribution, along with Rahul Dravid's bat, which also fetched INR 11 lakhs, highlighted the deep connection cricketing icons have with their supporters. KL Rahul’s jersey was also sold for INR 11 lakhs.

Rahul, Athiya on auction

Both Rahul and Athiya insisted that the cause was close to their hearts, as it helped the upliftment of differently-abled children.

“Rahul and I are thrilled to announce our first charity auction, ‘Cricket for a Cause,’ to benefit the Vipla Foundation,” Athiya Shetty said during the event, as quoted by TOI.

Rahul echoed Athiya’s sentiments, adding, “The proceeds from this auction will go directly towards supporting the Vipla Foundation's special school for hearing-impaired and intellectually disabled children, a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.”

He highlighted the personal significance of the foundation, which was started by his grandmother, and urged everyone to spread the word and support this critical cause by participating in the auction.