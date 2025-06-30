Virat Kohli's nephew in race with Virender Sehwag's sons to grab Delhi Premier League 2025 contract

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) garnered a lot of attention last year, not only for the riveting performances witnessed during the inaugural season, but also for the talent that emerged from the domestic franchise league and graduated to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The DPL is all set to return in 2025, with the auction scheduled for July 5. But even before the season got underway, DPL already grabbed headlines as relatives of two Indian cricket legends have been shortlisted for the auction. Delhi Premier League auction will be held on July 5

Former India captain Virat Kohli's nephew, Aaryaveer Kohli, is part of the initial draft list for the second season of the DPL. Unlike his uncle, the 15-year-old is a leg-spinner who trains under Raj Kumar Sharma, Virat's childhood coach, at the West Delhi Cricket Academy. Aaryaveer has been slotted into Category C, which has been registered for Under-16 Delhi players.

India batting legend Virender Sehwag's 17-year-old son Aaryavir is also part of the draft list. He had earlier represented the state at the U-19 level, where he scored a mammoth 297 against Meghalaya. He has been placed in Category B, along with his younger brother, Vedant, 15, who is an off-spinner and has played for Delhi U-16.

Delhi Premier League will witness two new franchises in the second season with the addition of Outer Delhi and New Delhi franchises. The previous six teams include: East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Dilli 6, and Central Delhi Kings.

In the inaugural season, East Delhi Riders lifted the trophy after beating South Delhi Superstarz by three runs in the thrilling finale. The season also witnessed the emergence of Priyansh Arya, who later impressed world cricket with his performance in the IPL this year for the Punjab Kings. He scored 475 runs en route to PBKS' run to the final, which included a century. Digvesh Rathi, who was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants, was another such player. He picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches during IPL 2025.