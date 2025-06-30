Yash Dayal had multiple affairs: Ghaziabad woman alleging harassment says she was close to cricketer's family

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal was accused last Saturday of exploitation under the pretext of marriage by a woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. In a complaint filed via the Chief Minister's online grievance portal (IGRS), the woman alleged a five-year relationship with the cricketer, during which she was emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited. RCB fast bowler Yash Dayal has been accused of harassment(AP)

In a fresh claim reported by Dainik Bhaskar on Monday, she further alleged that Yash was involved with multiple women during their relationship. “Ghaziabad police recorded her statement and have sent a notice to Dayal,” the report said.

The report also detailed their relationship timeline, saying they initially connected over social media and later met in Prayagraj. The woman, a former employee at an ed-tech company, claimed she stayed at Yash’s residence and was “close to his family,” although Dayal’s father reportedly denied knowing her.

She was present with Yash’s family at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 2022 IPL final, which Gujarat Titans won. The couple later traveled to Ooty in June with Yash’s sister and a friend, staying at the Western Valley Resort. Both posted photos from the trip on Instagram.

The woman also claimed they attended an RCB player’s wedding in February 2025, where they discussed engagement. She alleged the cricketer had multiple affairs over their 4.5-year relationship. On April 17, she was contacted by another woman who claimed to be in touch with Yash and shared evidence. Three more women allegedly came forward with similar claims.

"On 17 April, a girl who was also talking to Yash contacted her and shared proof of his affairs. She says Yash’s family knew about this but kept giving her hope of marriage," read the report. "Three other girls have contacted her and shared similar experiences. She says Yash used the same app on their phones to order household items. She found out that he stayed in a Lucknow hotel on 7 June and ordered objectionable items."

Ghaziabad Police confirmed a notice has been issued to Yash Dayal, who has now been asked to record his statement.

“Power, money and fame are being used to cover this up. But I have full faith in the law,” she was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

“I could have walked away, but how would I know he was cheating? He never showed it. I left it to God, but when his family started speaking badly about me, I decided to take legal steps,” she added.