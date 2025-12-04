Search Search
Thursday, Dec 04, 2025
Virat Kohli tries to get inside Temba Bavuma’s head after Quinton de Kock’s wicket in 2nd ODI, sets social media buzzing

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 04, 2025 08:48 am IST

Virat Kohli entertains fans in Raipur as his ‘Babaji ka thullu’ gesture towards Temba Bavuma after Quinton de Kock’s dismissal goes viral online.

Irrespective of the heartbreaking result for India in the second ODI match against South Africa on Wednesday in Raipur, Virat Kohli had the fans entertained, not just with his stellar batting performance, but also with his on-field antics. One such moment even went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli scored 53rd career ODI ton on Wednesday
Virat Kohli scored 53rd career ODI ton on Wednesday

It unfolded in the fifth over of South Africa’s chase, shortly after Arshdeep Singh gave India their first breakthrough by dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. In a video circulating online, Kohli is seen dancing and performing the ‘Babaji ka thullu’ gesture towards South Africa captain Temba Bavuma as he walked out to bat.

ALSO READ: ‘Without Virat Kohli, cricket is nothing’: India legend's 53rd century fails to win the match but rules hearts

Kohli's century goes in vain

Earlier the same evening, Kohli once again grabbed the spotlight with his second consecutive century in the ongoing ODI series at home. After his knock of 135 off 120 balls in Ranchi last Sunday, that helped India win by 17-runs, Kohli followed it up with a record-extending 53rd ODI hundred, which came up in 90 balls, with the help of two sixes and seven fours. En route to 102, Kohli also forged a 195-run partnership along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who reached his maiden ODI hundred in 77 balls, hitting two sixes and 12 fours along the way.

However, the two centuries were not enough for India as South Africa, aided by Aiden Markram's ton, chased down a target of 359 to clinch a four-wicket win and level their one-day international (ODI) series 1-1 in Raipur.

Aiden Markram scored his fourth ODI hundred, forming crucial partnerships with Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke, before Dewald Brevis scored a swift fifty as South Africa pulled off their third biggest successful run chase in ODI history.

The decisive third match of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
