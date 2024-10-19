Virat Kohli's wicket on duck gets special mention as O'Rourke can't hide excitement during PC: 'Grew up watching him...'

India's first innings in the ongoing Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru was nothing short of a disaster, with the hosts being bowled out for just 46 runs in the face of some relentless pace and swing. One of the key moments in that dramatic collapse came when New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke, making his first appearance on Indian soil, sent Virat Kohli back for a duck, a dismissal he relished as a major milestone in his young career. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot he is caught by New Zealand's Glenn Philips during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand(AP)

New Zealand, having posted a substantial total in their first innings, put India under early pressure on a lively pitch that offered pace and bounce, conditions tailor-made for O'Rourke. Kohli’s dismissal was a pivotal moment in the innings as Indian wickets fell quickly, and it set the tone for what was a harrowing experience for the Indian batters.

O'Rourke, bowling just short of a length around off-stump, got the ball to climb awkwardly on Kohli. The extra bounce, courtesy of O'Rourke’s height and skill, made life difficult for the former Indian captain. Kohli, trying to fend the ball off his toes, got a leading edge off his glove. The ball flew towards leg gully, where Glenn Phillips took a sharp, diving catch just before it hit the ground.

Speaking about the dismissal, O’Rourke couldn’t hide his excitement. “It's obviously pretty special getting someone so great, one of the greats of our game, out like that,” he said during the post-day press conference. “Obviously, you grow up watching those guys. So, to come here and take that wicket, it's probably right up there.”

This dismissal of Kohli, his first duck in Test cricket in nearly a year, rattled the Indian camp and handed the Kiwis early momentum. India’s total of 46 was their second-lowest ever in a Test innings, and O’Rourke’s contribution was a vital part of that, with his extra bounce and subtle movement catching even the most experienced Indian batters off guard.

Reflects on maiden outing

Reflecting on his first outing in India, O'Rourke expressed his satisfaction with how the pitch played into his strengths. “My first time here, so probably had a little bit more bounce, a bit more pace than what we probably expected coming over here, which obviously suits a bowler like me," he said, acknowledging the unexpected assistance for fast bowlers at the traditionally spin-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Despite the carnage of India’s first innings, the home side fought back in their second innings, with Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) mounting a defiant partnership. O’Rourke, who shared the new ball with Matt Henry, credited the second new ball for helping them regain control after India’s fightback. "Pant and Sarfaraz have batted very well for a long time, but that second new ball started doing a little bit for us,” he noted, referring to the breakthroughs that turned the tide back in New Zealand’s favour.