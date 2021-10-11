‘Virat will make sure we all are in the fifth gear once the eliminator starts’: De Villiers on RCB’s game plan vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers hasn’t revealed the best version of himself in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He featured in all seven games and could only muster 95 runs. However, with the amount of experience he has and the kind of a cricketer he is, he remains one of the vital cogs in the line-up.

Once again, the former South Africa captain will be in focus as RCB gear up to face Kolkata Knight Riders in an all-important Eliminator on Monday in Sharjah. While the team will stick to what has been followed throughout the tournament, De Villiers has said he won't change his game plan either.

While speaking Star Sports show Inside RCB, AB said, “Naturally, the intensity goes up when everything is on the line, you think back to when we started the IPL to now – we’ve put in a lot of effort, so it is natural for the juices to start flowing a bit more. Skillset stays the same, my game plan won't change much, and I think the cricket that we are trying to play will not change much.”

“There will definitely be more to lose for everyone out there -- I mean, you lose, you're going home. You think back on all the effort you have put, you don’t want that to happen.

“And it’s all on the line, body on the line and stuff, he (Virat Kohli) will be full of adrenaline, as always. And he will be making sure we all are in the fifth gear once the eliminator starts,” he added.

RCB finished the league stages being on the third position with 18 points and a net run rate of -0.140. They will face fourth-placed KKR in the knockout match and if they secure a win, they will face Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on Wednesday in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, RCB on Monday announced that Sri Lanka cricketers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble. The duo will has been released to join the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup qualifiers.