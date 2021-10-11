IPL 2021: 'Qualifiers, Eliminators terms exist to create more pressure' - Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs KKR match

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is ready for the Eliminator against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders. The two teams will face off against each other on Monday in a highly-anticipated clash as it could be Kohli's final game as RCB captain.

The winner will face Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier to fight for a spot in the final, while the team that loses the match between RCB and KKR will be out of the contest.

So, what is Kohli's mindset going into the contest?

“We have a lot of confidence on our team, if not the top two spot (on the points table), then we will have to win two more matches to reach the Final, and we are fully prepared for that," Kohli said on Star Sports.

"You prepare for all kinds of possibilities, and the way I see it, Qualifiers and Eliminators are just terms that exist to create more pressure for these matches.

“When you play cricket, you either win or lose, so when you think you have two options (winning or losing), then that mindset can possibly turn into a negative one,” he added.

“Our focus is to go out, execute our plans and win games. When your only option is winning, and losing is not an option, then your performance reaches another level and I feel our team is in the right space to execute our plans,” Kohli signed off.

