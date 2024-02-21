Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee's comments on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Akaay post garners attention

Congratulatory messages started pouring in the moment Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child. Kohli said his wife, the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, delivered a baby boy last Thursday. They named the boy Akaay. The couple already have a daughter named Vamika. Sehwag's comment on Kohli and Anushka's post got a lot of attention

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world," Kohli said on Instagram. "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," he added late Tuesday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Kohli's Instagram post garnered 8.2 million likes and 377 thousand likes by Wednesday morning. Among those who commented on Kohli's post were former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, former England batter Kevin Pietersen, and former Australia pacer Brett Lee.

"Many congratulations Virat," commented Sehwag with a heart emoji. The former India opener's congratulatory message garnered a lot of attention. At the time of writing this, Sehwag's comment had close to 20,000 likes and 60 replies. It was one of the most popular threads in the entire post.

Lee and Pietersen's comments were not too far behind. The former England captain's "The best" comment got close to 3000 likes while Lee's congratulations got about 6000 interested.

Virender Sehwag, Pietersen, lee comment on Virat Kohli's post announcing the birth of his son, Akaay

Sehwag and Pietersen's comments on Virat Kohli's post

Kohli has played either with or against all of these stalwarts. The legendary cricketer, however, has been out of action for quite some time now.

He was last seen on the cricket field during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this year. He was picked for the first two Tests against England but after attending one practice session with the Indian side in Hyderabad, Kohli informed captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, the selection committee and other top members of the BCCI about his decision to withdraw from the first two matches.

The BCCI requested all stakeholders to respect Kohli's privacy. Rajat Patidar was named as Kohli's replacement in the Test squad. While Kohli was away, the speculations were never-ending. Some reports suggested that the 35-year-old is likely to return to action for the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala but after BCCI announced the squad for the remaining three Tests, it was confirmed that Kohli would be unavailable for the entire series.

The right-hander is likely to return to action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024 which is slated to begin towards the end of March.