Virender Sehwag goes gaga seeing ‘records chase Virat Kohli’ with Ranchi hundred: ‘Bhook wahi, junoon wahi’

It was Virat Kohli's moment in Ranchi on Sunday, as the batter registered his 52nd ODI ton in the first ODI of the three-match series vs South Africa. Kohli, who turned 37 earlier this month, was at his vintage best, as he attacked opposition bowlers continuously. Batting at no. 3, Kohli was called to the crease early after Nandre Burger removed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over. Kohli showed his intent from the get-go, as he slammed the first ball for a streaky boundary past third man. India's Virat Kohli raises his bat as he celebrates his century.(@BCCI X)

He was eventually dismissed for 135 off 120 balls, as India posted 349/8 in 50 overs. He also clattered 11 fours and seven sixes.

Kohli's knock saw former players like Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag rush to X and pay tributes to the veteran. Kaif pointed out that despite being 37, Kohli is still a good player and was an expert in pacing his knock.

"Virat kohli shows old is still good. Shower of sixes to set tempo, holding on as wickets fell and all out aggression after reaching 100. Master class in pacing the ODI innings, lesson for youngsters who struggled towards the end", Kaif wrote.

Meanwhile, India legend Sehwag lavished praise on the RCB star and remarked that 'records are chasing Kohli.'

He wrote, "Virat Kohli ne phir dikhaya run banana unke liye utna hi aasaan hai jitna hamare liye chai banana. 52nd ODI century. Kohli is not chasing records, records are chasing Kohli. Aaj bhi bhook wahi, junoon wahi. King stays King !"

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn, who faced Kohli many times during his playing career, commented, "This guy can bat a little".

During his knock, Kohli made sure that the scoreboard kept ticking with regular boundaries and also built a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket.