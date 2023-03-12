'Welcome back': Sehwag, ICC, Bishop can't keep calm after 'King' Kohli blazes away to 150; eclipses Tendulkar

Virat Kohli produced yet another masterclass as India went past Australia's gigantic first innings total of 480/10 on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Leading India's charge, Kohli went to notch his first Test ton in 3.5 years and added another 86 runs under his name as India's first innings came to an end on 571, with Shreyas Iyer remaining absent from the proceedings. Kohli was the final batter to be dismissed after he was caught in the deep by Marnus Labuschagne off Todd Murphy's bowling. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 4)

Kohli's superb effort also saw him overtake one of cricket's biggest legend Sachin Tendulkar in the process. This was Kohli's 75th international ton and it came way more quicker than Tendulkar took to reach the feat. Kohli achieved it in 552 innings, while Tendulkar had taken 14 more innings to complete the same.

Kohli is also placed second in the list of highest number of centuries, with only Tendulkar placed above him in the charts.

Kohli's heroics was well appreciated by the former cricketers and fans, who took to social media to share their reactions.

Meanwhile, fans got to see a different version of Kohli as he focused more on strike rotation rather than the boundaries. In fact, Kohli had knocked just five boundaries before completing his century. Stats wise this was the second slowest century by Kohli in the red-ball format. The talismanic batter took 241 balls to reach the milestone in Ahmedabad.

Kohli's slowest Test century came back in 2012, when he took 289 balls to reach the triple digit figure. This was also the longest gap between Kohli's two centuries as it came after a gap of 41 innings. He had last slammed a Test ton back in 2019 against Bangladesh, which was a pink-ball affair.

This was also Kohli's 16 international ton against the Kangaroos.

