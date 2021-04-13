'He exhibited what Zaheer, Nehra always used to say': Virender Sehwag lauds Rajasthan Royals' Chetan Sakariya

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit Chetan Sakariya who stole the show on Sunday night with his brilliant bowling against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match No 4.

The 22-year-old was the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers who returned with the figures of 3/31 on his IPL debut. He struck in the third over to get rid of Mayank Agarwal (12) and then returned in the final over to dismiss KL Rahul (91) and Jhye Richardson (0).

Sakariya’s brilliant performance impressed Sehwag as the former cricketer lauded the youngster’s fearless approach and compared his temperament with former India left-arm seamers Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra.

“I’ve heard his name, even saw him bowl in domestic games but didn’t expect that he would bowl so well. You face different batters in the domestic circuit but in IPL, you come across big and renowned batsmen. We got to see his temperament. He was fearless,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra always say that as a bowler, you should never be scared of getting hit for a boundary. Until you won’t get hit, you cannot learn and pick wickets. So, I think, he [Sakariya] exhibited that kind of temperament.

“He had variations as well. Though there were a few no-balls but overall, he bowled very well. The way he got Mayank Agarwal and surprised Chris Gayle with one of his deliveries, he was completely impressive,” he added.

The Rajasthan Royals, however, lost their opening encounter to Punjab Kings by 4 runs on Monday night in Mumbai. KL Rahul (91 off 50) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28) powered Punjab Kings to an imposing 221 for six after being put in to bat on a batting beauty. In reply, RR captain Sanju Samson almost took Royals home with a breath-taking 119 off 63 balls but was caught off the game's final ball with left-arm pacer Arshdeep defending 13 runs in the last over.