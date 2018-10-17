Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar lead birthday wishes for former Indian captain Anil Kumble

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble celebrates his 48th birthday today and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish the ace leg-spinner.

Kumble, who is India’s most successful bowler in Tests with 619 wickets, has always been known as a fierce competitor and a match-winner across all conditions. His teammates lauded his efforts on social media and spoke about several of his achievements.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter, “Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai !”

Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai ! pic.twitter.com/RN5jXb6onl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2018

Other cricketers too wished the former captain:

Happy birthday to my idol, and my teammate, and an inspiration! Hope you have a lifetime of success in every path you take! Have a great day ahead :) love always Anil bhai @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/6VxuwbXuGU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2018

Many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 bhai. Wishing you best of health. pic.twitter.com/5y7Viv2tLk — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 17, 2018

To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday, @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/MqAhsNDZIy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2018

Birthday greetings to @anilkumble1074 . May you have a blessed life and enjoy success in every thing you do. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/5UQxKt8afQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2018

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 12:49 IST