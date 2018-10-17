Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 17, 2018-Wednesday
Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar lead birthday wishes for former Indian captain Anil Kumble

Kumble, who is India's most successful bowler in Tests with 619 wickets, has always been known as a fierce competitor and a match-winner across all conditions.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2018 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
anil kumble birthday,virender sehwag,sachin tendulkar
File picture of Anil Kumble(Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble celebrates his 48th birthday today and the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish the ace leg-spinner.

Kumble, who is India’s most successful bowler in Tests with 619 wickets, has always been known as a fierce competitor and a match-winner across all conditions. His teammates lauded his efforts on social media and spoke about several of his achievements.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter, “Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai !”

Other cricketers too wished the former captain:

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 12:49 IST

