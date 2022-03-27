'If I was part of RCB, I wouldn't have thought of letting him go': Sehwag names franchise's 'biggest loss' in IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign against the Punjab Kings on Monday. The side had reached the playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament and saw key changes ahead of the new season, including a change in captaincy. The side's INR 7 crore-buy Faf du Plessis will be leading RCB in the upcoming edition, as Virat Kohli had stepped down from the role during the previous season.

Like all other franchises, the RCB will also be entering the tournament with a revamped squad. The franchise had retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the new season and while they brought a select few players back to the squad including Harshal Patel, the side didn't go for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the mega auction. Chahal had represented the franchise for eight years; however, the leg-spinner will now be representing the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wasn't pleased with RCB's decision to release Chahal in the auction, insisting that the side will miss the leg-spinner's services in the season.

“Their biggest loss has been Yuzvendra Chahal. He was their best player on small pitches like Bengaluru or in Dubai. He used to take the most wickets on those grounds. He was the most economical bowler on those grounds. If I was part of RCB, I wouldn't have thought about letting go Chahal, for any price,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“I can understand the retention policy and all. Chahal was their key bowler. I can understand Siraj being retained, he is now part of the Indian team, he is getting that experience but when the entire responsibility falls on one person's shoulders, it becomes difficult.”

Chahal represented the RCB in 114 matches, taking 139 wickets for the side.