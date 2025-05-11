Virender Sehwag thrashes Pakistan over ceasefire violation with fiery one-liner

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, on Saturday, was left fuming after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement just hours after U.S.-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the two neighbouring countries. Virender Sehwag slammed Pakistan over ceasefire violation

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sehwag reacted with a fiery one-liner: He shared a picture with a Hindi idiom, reading: "Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti ha," which implies some things never change, no matter how much effort is made.

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Tewatia shared the same picture as their Instagram story, while former batter Shikhar Dhawan reacted to the ceasefire violation saying: “Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya."

The agreement over a ceasefire was expected to bring to an end weeks of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, which was triggered by the deadly terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam last month, where 26 tourists lost their lives. However, just hours after the agreement, residents in Srinagar and Jammu heard explosions, followed by blackouts in the two cities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said late Saturday that "there had been repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries" and accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," he said at a news conference in New Delhi. Misri said the Indian army was "retaliating" for what he called a "border intrusion."

However, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the nation remains committed to the ceasefire deal and accused India of initiating the violation. "We believe that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels," the ministry said.