Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virender Sehwag thrashes Pakistan over ceasefire violation with fiery one-liner

ByHT Sports Desk
May 11, 2025 06:41 AM IST

Hours after the agreement over ceasefire, residents in Srinagar and Jammu heard explosions, followed by blackouts in the two cities.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, on Saturday, was left fuming after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement just hours after U.S.-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the two neighbouring countries.

Virender Sehwag slammed Pakistan over ceasefire violation
Virender Sehwag slammed Pakistan over ceasefire violation

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sehwag reacted with a fiery one-liner: He shared a picture with a Hindi idiom, reading: "Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti ha," which implies some things never change, no matter how much effort is made.

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Tewatia shared the same picture as their Instagram story, while former batter Shikhar Dhawan reacted to the ceasefire violation saying: “Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya."

The agreement over a ceasefire was expected to bring to an end weeks of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, which was triggered by the deadly terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam last month, where 26 tourists lost their lives. However, just hours after the agreement, residents in Srinagar and Jammu heard explosions, followed by blackouts in the two cities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said late Saturday that "there had been repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries" and accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," he said at a news conference in New Delhi. Misri said the Indian army was "retaliating" for what he called a "border intrusion."

However, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the nation remains committed to the ceasefire deal and accused India of initiating the violation. "We believe that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels," the ministry said.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Virender Sehwag thrashes Pakistan over ceasefire violation with fiery one-liner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On